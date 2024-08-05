https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/turkiyes-annual-inflation-down-by-almost-10-in-july-to-6178-1119642280.html

Turkiye's Annual Inflation Down by Almost 10% in July to 61.78%

Annual inflation in Turkiye sharply decreased by almost 10% in July to 61.78% compared to 71.60% in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat) said on Monday.

This marks the first inflation slowdown in Turkiye this year. The last time Turkish inflation dropped was in June 2023, when in amounted to 38.21%. After that, inflation only increased to reach 75.45%, the highest rate since 2022, this May.Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said Monday that prices grew in July because of external factors. In late July, the Turkish Central Bank maintained the key rate at 50% for the fourth month in a row, saying that there was a "notable" decline in inflation in June, which was then expected to rise in the following month "due to adjustments in administered prices and taxes." Turkiye has been trying to fight soaring inflation for the past few years. In March, Simsek said that the government expected to achieve price stability and single-digit inflation by 2026.

