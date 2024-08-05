International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/us-personnel-injured-in-suspected-rocket-attack-on-al-asad-airbase-in-iraq---pentagon-1119651565.html
US Personnel Injured in Suspected Rocket Attack on Al Asad Airbase in Iraq - Pentagon
US Personnel Injured in Suspected Rocket Attack on Al Asad Airbase in Iraq - Pentagon
Sputnik International
Several US personnel have been injured in a suspected rocket attack against US and coalition forces at Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, a Defense Department spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.
2024-08-05T21:44+0000
2024-08-05T21:43+0000
military
middle east
iraq
defense department
pentagon
us forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107797/18/1077971866_0:169:3043:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_0b5a5a920f8af5104593c4851f4a9ec0.jpg
“We can confirm that there was a suspected rocket attack today against US and coalition forces at Al Asad Airbase, Iraq," the spokesperson said on Monday. "Initial indications are that several US personnel were injured. Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment."A source within the Iraqi security services earlier told Sputnik on Monday that rockets had been fired at the US military base Ain al-Asad in western Iraq from a truck-based launcher after initial reports of explosions surfaced in Iraqi media. According to Reuters, two Katyusha rockets were fired."The Ain al-Asad base was shelled with two rockets that were launched from a truck," the source said.Per the source, both rockets exploded on the outskirts of the base, causing no damage.Since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, US bases leading the international coalition in Iraq, as well as US troops in Syria, have regularly been subjected to attacks, for which armed Shiite groups operating in Iraq have claimed responsibility.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/explosion-occurred-at-military-base-in-iraq-1118022788.html
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107797/18/1077971866_155:0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53bec1b98c137d79d75e12320bc26ee7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
strikes against al asad airbase, us department of defense, injuries at al asad airbase
strikes against al asad airbase, us department of defense, injuries at al asad airbase

US Personnel Injured in Suspected Rocket Attack on Al Asad Airbase in Iraq - Pentagon

21:44 GMT 05.08.2024
© AP Photo / Nasser NasserThis aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
This aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2024
© AP Photo / Nasser Nasser
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Several US personnel have been injured in a suspected rocket attack against US and coalition forces at Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, a Defense Department spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.
“We can confirm that there was a suspected rocket attack today against US and coalition forces at Al Asad Airbase, Iraq," the spokesperson said on Monday.
"Initial indications are that several US personnel were injured. Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment."
A source within the Iraqi security services earlier told Sputnik on Monday that rockets had been fired at the US military base Ain al-Asad in western Iraq from a truck-based launcher after initial reports of explosions surfaced in Iraqi media.
According to Reuters, two Katyusha rockets were fired.
A picture taken on November 7, 2021 shows government buildings inside Baghdad's Green Zone across the Tigris River, following an overnight drone attack on the residence of Iraq's prime minister inside the zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2024
World
Explosion Occurred at Military Base in Iraq
20 April, 01:26 GMT
"The Ain al-Asad base was shelled with two rockets that were launched from a truck," the source said.
Per the source, both rockets exploded on the outskirts of the base, causing no damage.
Since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, US bases leading the international coalition in Iraq, as well as US troops in Syria, have regularly been subjected to attacks, for which armed Shiite groups operating in Iraq have claimed responsibility.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала