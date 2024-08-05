https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/us-personnel-injured-in-suspected-rocket-attack-on-al-asad-airbase-in-iraq---pentagon-1119651565.html

US Personnel Injured in Suspected Rocket Attack on Al Asad Airbase in Iraq - Pentagon

Several US personnel have been injured in a suspected rocket attack against US and coalition forces at Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, a Defense Department spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.

“We can confirm that there was a suspected rocket attack today against US and coalition forces at Al Asad Airbase, Iraq," the spokesperson said on Monday. "Initial indications are that several US personnel were injured. Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment."A source within the Iraqi security services earlier told Sputnik on Monday that rockets had been fired at the US military base Ain al-Asad in western Iraq from a truck-based launcher after initial reports of explosions surfaced in Iraqi media. According to Reuters, two Katyusha rockets were fired."The Ain al-Asad base was shelled with two rockets that were launched from a truck," the source said.Per the source, both rockets exploded on the outskirts of the base, causing no damage.Since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, US bases leading the international coalition in Iraq, as well as US troops in Syria, have regularly been subjected to attacks, for which armed Shiite groups operating in Iraq have claimed responsibility.

