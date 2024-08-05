https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/was-israeli-escalation-in-middle-east-pre-planned-1119652590.html

Was Israeli Escalation in Middle East Pre-Planned?

Was Israeli Escalation in Middle East Pre-Planned?

Sputnik International

The US has heightened its presence in the Middle East in recent days, sending aircraft carriers and a fighter squadron to the region as it vows to help defend Israel.

2024-08-05T23:37+0000

2024-08-05T23:37+0000

2024-08-05T23:37+0000

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

michael maloof

ismail haniyeh

israel

hamas

hezbollah

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

analysis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119420734_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0416086b888547ec005c5f99fe5f228b.jpg

The world stands at a perilous crossroads after Israel’s recent escalatory attacks in the Middle East, with a regional conflagration or even a world war potentially in the offing.Late last month a strike on a soccer field in the Golan Heights killed several Arab Druze children and teenagers. The authorship of the attack remains unconfirmed but Tel Aviv accused the Lebanese group Hezbollah of being behind the incident. Israel has launched several highly provocative retaliatory strikes in the days since on civilian targets in Yemen, Lebanon and, most significantly, in Iran, where the country is presumed to be responsible for an explosion that killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.But former US Defense Department senior security policy analyst Michael Maloof claims the events of the past week may not have occurred by mere chance, but could have been pre-planned by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, perhaps in cooperation with the United States. The expert made the provocative claim Monday on Sputnik’s The Final Countdown program.“I think it's totally in Netanyahu's hands now and he's a captive of [Itamar] Ben-Gvir and [Bezalel] Smotrich, two of his more radical, rabid ministers without whom his government would collapse,” warned Maloof. “And so he has to go along with their dictates, and their dictates are to take back the entire region under some… notion of biblical, historical thinking that is so extreme. Just as we would criticize ISIS for its extreme interpretation of the Quran, these guys have an extreme interpretation of the Old Testament.”“[Netanyahu] laid out his war plan before Congress and they applauded – namely, to go after Iran – and the Congress applauded,” he added, referring to the Israeli Prime Minister’s recent speech before a joint session of Congress in Washington. “Then he went home [and] immediately whacked two of the high-level people and it all started.”The US has heightened its presence in the Middle East in recent days, sending aircraft carriers and a fighter squadron to the region as it vows to help defend Israel. It is expected that the US would be assisted in any effort by allies such as the United Kingdom and Jordan, who came to Israel’s aid during a previous confrontation between Tehran and Tel Aviv in April.Speculation has emerged over the degree to which Netanyahu has purposefully prolonged – or even enabled – recent events to extend his grasp on power and solidify control over the last scraps of Palestinian territory. The government of Egypt has claimed it warned Israel of the imminent Hamas attack that took place on October 7 in advance. Other observers have wondered how Israel could have remained uninformed about Hamas’s training for the armed operation, with the Gaza Strip considered one of the most heavily-surveilled places on Earth.“No one knows why the Israelis were unable to detect the Hamas attack,” wrote journalist Liam Collins. “Historically, Israel has been perhaps the best government in the world at penetrating terrorist organizations.” Analysts have also questioned why it took so long for the Israeli military to respond to the Hamas operation as militants targeted and commandeered police and military installations with apparent ease.Host Steve Gill termed the philosophy of members of Israel’s governing cabinet as “messianic,” adding, “you've got some Christians that are supporting this as well under the Biblical belief that the only way that Jesus returns is if, basically, this sort of chaos in the Middle East occurs and Israel becomes the prime player.”“Welcome to World War III” read the title of an article in the online outlet The Diplomat in April which cited the claim of Russian foreign policy expert Fyodor Lukyanov that a global conflict had “already begun.” The brief violent confrontation between Tel Aviv and Tehran quickly came to an end, but Iran warned at the time it would strike again, with greater force, if Tel Aviv attacked it once more.For the moment, World War III had been averted. This time the world may not be so lucky.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221223/israels-extremist-ben-gvir-only-orthodox-jewish-converts-should-be-allowed-citizenship-1105714688.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/how-israel-iran-escalation-may-break-the-back-of-global-economy-1119647612.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/israels-claimed-right-to-provoke-enemies-with-impunity-does-not-work-anymore-1119619518.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

israel escalation, pre-planned, israel pre-planned escalation with iran