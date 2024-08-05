https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/how-israel-iran-escalation-may-break-the-back-of-global-economy-1119647612.html
Israel and Mideast markets crashed on Monday on fears of retaliation from Iran and Hezbollah. If the standoff between Tel Aviv and the Axis of Resistance escalates, it will reverberate through global markets and hit the US economy hard, Sputnik's pundit says.
War between Israel and its regional rivals could be the straw the breaks the back of the global economy, an financial expert has warned.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Washington's G7 allies on Sunday that Iran and Hezbollah would attack Israel in the next 24 hours to avenge the deaths of Hamas politburo chief Dr. Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, Axios reported.Growing concerns over Iran's potential attack have added to fears of a US recession in the aftermath of a weaker than expected jobs report which affected global markets on Monday, with stocks plummeting in Asia and Europe.Job growth in the US slowed dramatically in July, with employers taking on just 114,000 new staff, far fewer than economists had expected. 179,000 jobs were created in June and the figure for July was forecast at 175,000.According to CBS News, the disappointing figures hint at a sharper economic slowdown in the future due to high borrowing costs caused by Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.Under these circumstances, a potential escalation of the Iran-Israel standoff could become a proverbial straw which would break the global markets' back, according to the pundit.While the dollar may see a brief stabilization, speculators should bet on "the value of gold, silver, and the key cryptocurrencies to lead the way towards safe haven stability," he added.Goncharoff stressed that anti-Russia energy sanctions coupled with a potential conflict with Iran – yet another oil producer who controls the strategically important Hormuz Strait – would have a dramatic influence on G7 manufacturing potential.According to the expert, the world is moving into uncharted dangerous territory, caused by Washington's irresponsible policies and dysfunctional democratic processes.
