Abbas Expects to Discuss Palestine Peace Process During Upcoming Visit to Russia

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik that he planned to discuss the Palestinian peace process during his visit to Russia.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik that he planned to discuss the Palestinian peace process during his visit to Russia.Previously Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that preparations for Abbas's visit to Russia were in the final stage and specific dates would be announced later. A diplomatic source told Sputnik the visit was scheduled for August 12-14.

