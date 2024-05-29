https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/palestine-russia-agree-on-road-map-to-strengthen-medical-aid-to-palestinians---minister-1118688410.html
Palestine, Russia Agree on Road Map to Strengthen Medical Aid to Palestinians - Minister
Russia and the Palestinian Authority have worked out a road map to strengthen medical assistance to Palestinians, with Ramallah hoping that Russia's aid will increase, Palestinian Authority Health Minister Maged Abu Ramadan told Sputnik.
"Russia is helping us, and we hope that the assistance will continue, but we also would like it to be intensified. I had a meeting with the Russian health minister yesterday, and we agreed on a road map to strengthen this medical assistance," Ramadan said. Earlier this year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik that Moscow was ready to expand the humanitarian assistance it was providing to the citizens of the Gaza Strip. However, a ceasefire is crucial for effective delivery of humanitarian aid, he added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and the Palestinian Authority have worked out a road map to strengthen medical assistance to Palestinians, with Ramallah hoping that Russia's aid will increase, Palestinian Authority Health Minister Maged Abu Ramadan told Sputnik.