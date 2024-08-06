https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/haniyehs-assassination-aimed-at-prolonging-conflict-in-gaza-complicating-talks---abbas-1119652892.html

Haniyeh's Assassination Aimed at Prolonging Conflict in Gaza, Complicating Talks - Abbas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Sputnik that the high-profile assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh would complicate negotiations to end the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip and accused its organizers of seeking to prolong and expand the conflict. The Palestinian Islamist group has placed responsibility for the murder of its leader, who arrived in Tehran for the inauguration of the Iranian president, on Israel, which has not commented on reports of involvement. He recalled that the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) had condemned Haniyeh's assassination, even despite its long-standing conflict with Hamas. "We consider this a cowardly act and a dangerous development in Israeli politics," Abbas said. The Arab Peace Initiative offers Israel the opportunity to normalize relations with its Middle East neighbors in exchange for the liberation of the occupied Palestinian territories.

