Haniyeh's Assassination Aimed at Prolonging Conflict in Gaza, Complicating Talks - Abbas

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Sputnik that the high-profile assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh would complicate negotiations to end the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip and accused its organizers of seeking to prolong and expand the conflict.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Sputnik that the high-profile assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh would complicate negotiations to end the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip and accused its organizers of seeking to prolong and expand the conflict. The Palestinian Islamist group has placed responsibility for the murder of its leader, who arrived in Tehran for the inauguration of the Iranian president, on Israel, which has not commented on reports of involvement. He recalled that the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) had condemned Haniyeh's assassination, even despite its long-standing conflict with Hamas. "We consider this a cowardly act and a dangerous development in Israeli politics," Abbas said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Sputnik that the high-profile assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh would complicate negotiations to end the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip and accused its organizers of seeking to prolong and expand the conflict.
The Palestinian Islamist group has placed responsibility for the murder of its leader, who arrived in Tehran for the inauguration of the Iranian president, on Israel, which has not commented on reports of involvement.
"There is no doubt that the purpose of Mr. Haniyeh's assassination is to prolong the war and expand its scope," Abbas said. "It will have a negative impact on the ongoing negotiations to end the aggression and withdraw Israeli troops from Gaza, but we call on our people to be steadfast, united and patient in the face of this occupation."
He recalled that the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) had condemned Haniyeh's assassination, even despite its long-standing conflict with Hamas.
"We consider this a cowardly act and a dangerous development in Israeli politics," Abbas said.
"The Israeli occupation authorities are required to abandon their ambitions and stop their aggressive actions against our people and our cause, to comply with international law and implement the Arab Peace Initiative, as well as an immediate and lasting ceasefire and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," he added.
The Arab Peace Initiative offers Israel the opportunity to normalize relations with its Middle East neighbors in exchange for the liberation of the occupied Palestinian territories.
