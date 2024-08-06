https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/harris-announces-at-rally-shes-now-officially-democratic-candidate-for-us-president-1119661937.html
Harris Announces at Rally She's Now Officially Democratic Candidate For US President
Harris Announces at Rally She's Now Officially Democratic Candidate For US President
Sputnik International
US Vice President Kamala Harris announced her official status as the Democratic Party's nominee for president during a rally in Philadelphia Tuesday.
2024-08-06T23:36+0000
2024-08-06T23:36+0000
2024-08-06T23:36+0000
americas
us
newsfeed
kamala harris
philadelphia
democratic national committee
dnc
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119645062_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6da370e7fb3af04b118c15c9a1c8a903.jpg
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris announced her official status as the Democratic Party's nominee for president during a rally in Philadelphia Tuesday.Earlier today a report citing the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced that US Vice President Kamala Harris had formally won the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination following a virtual roll call.Harris was the only candidate under consideration for the nomination after President Joe Biden’s withdrawal last month. Ultimately Harris secured the votes of 4,567 delegates.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/harris-chooses-minnesota-governor-tim-waltz-as-running-mate--reports-1119658270.html
americas
philadelphia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119645062_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c492e234cfa65242caa7a66a0f895d37.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
harris clinches nomination, kamala harris democratic party nomination, kamala harris presidential candidate
harris clinches nomination, kamala harris democratic party nomination, kamala harris presidential candidate
Harris Announces at Rally She's Now Officially Democratic Candidate For US President
Harris was the only candidate under consideration for the nomination after President Joe Biden’s withdrawal last month.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris announced her official status as the Democratic Party's nominee for president during a rally in Philadelphia Tuesday.
"I stand before you today to proudly announce I am now officially the Democratic nominee for president of the United States," Harris said.
Earlier today a report citing the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced that US Vice President Kamala Harris had formally won the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination following a virtual roll call.
Harris was the only candidate under consideration for the nomination after President Joe Biden’s withdrawal last month. Ultimately Harris secured the votes of 4,567 delegates.