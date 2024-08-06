https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/harris-announces-at-rally-shes-now-officially-democratic-candidate-for-us-president-1119661937.html

Harris Announces at Rally She's Now Officially Democratic Candidate For US President

US Vice President Kamala Harris announced her official status as the Democratic Party's nominee for president during a rally in Philadelphia Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris announced her official status as the Democratic Party's nominee for president during a rally in Philadelphia Tuesday.Earlier today a report citing the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced that US Vice President Kamala Harris had formally won the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination following a virtual roll call.Harris was the only candidate under consideration for the nomination after President Joe Biden’s withdrawal last month. Ultimately Harris secured the votes of 4,567 delegates.

