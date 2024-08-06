International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/harris-announces-at-rally-shes-now-officially-democratic-candidate-for-us-president-1119661937.html
Harris Announces at Rally She's Now Officially Democratic Candidate For US President
Harris Announces at Rally She's Now Officially Democratic Candidate For US President
Sputnik International
US Vice President Kamala Harris announced her official status as the Democratic Party's nominee for president during a rally in Philadelphia Tuesday.
2024-08-06T23:36+0000
2024-08-06T23:36+0000
americas
us
newsfeed
kamala harris
philadelphia
democratic national committee
dnc
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119645062_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6da370e7fb3af04b118c15c9a1c8a903.jpg
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris announced her official status as the Democratic Party's nominee for president during a rally in Philadelphia Tuesday.Earlier today a report citing the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced that US Vice President Kamala Harris had formally won the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination following a virtual roll call.Harris was the only candidate under consideration for the nomination after President Joe Biden’s withdrawal last month. Ultimately Harris secured the votes of 4,567 delegates.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/harris-chooses-minnesota-governor-tim-waltz-as-running-mate--reports-1119658270.html
americas
philadelphia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119645062_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c492e234cfa65242caa7a66a0f895d37.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
harris clinches nomination, kamala harris democratic party nomination, kamala harris presidential candidate
harris clinches nomination, kamala harris democratic party nomination, kamala harris presidential candidate

Harris Announces at Rally She's Now Officially Democratic Candidate For US President

23:36 GMT 06.08.2024
© AFP 2023 / ELIJAH NOUVELAGEUS Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 30, 2024.
US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 30, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2024
© AFP 2023 / ELIJAH NOUVELAGE
Subscribe
Harris was the only candidate under consideration for the nomination after President Joe Biden’s withdrawal last month.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris announced her official status as the Democratic Party's nominee for president during a rally in Philadelphia Tuesday.
"I stand before you today to proudly announce I am now officially the Democratic nominee for president of the United States," Harris said.
Earlier today a report citing the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced that US Vice President Kamala Harris had formally won the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination following a virtual roll call.
Harris was the only candidate under consideration for the nomination after President Joe Biden’s withdrawal last month. Ultimately Harris secured the votes of 4,567 delegates.
Tim Walz - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2024
Americas
Harris Chooses Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz as Running Mate – Reports
13:31 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала