International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/houthis-spokesman-claims-major-plans-for-strike-on-israel-1119653744.html
Houthis Spokesman Claims 'Major Plans' for Strike on Israel
Houthis Spokesman Claims 'Major Plans' for Strike on Israel
Sputnik International
An official spokesman for Yemeni movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) said Monday the organization was developing major plans for a strike on Israel.
2024-08-06T02:47+0000
2024-08-06T02:47+0000
newsfeed
middle east
ismail haniyeh
palestine
israel
houthis
ansar allah
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1c/1119547247_0:118:2268:1394_1920x0_80_0_0_f5da78c50fb7fe8c0c33b8d70dee8364.jpg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An official spokesman for Yemeni movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) said Monday the organization was developing major plans for a strike on Israel.In an interview with Newsweek, Ansar Allah Deputy Information Secretary Nasreddin Amer declined to disclose details of the group's participation in the upcoming attack but said that "major plans" were being developed. Ali Al-Qahoum, a member of the Ansar Allah political bureau, told Sputnik Sunday that the retaliatory strike on Israel for the killings of Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movement commanders would come from all directions. On Wednesday the Palestinian group Hamas said its political leader Ismail Haniyeh had been assassinated in his guesthouse in Tehran where he had arrived to attend the inauguration of the new Iranian president. The group blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and said the attack would not go unanswered.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/was-israeli-escalation-in-middle-east-pre-planned-1119652590.html
palestine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1c/1119547247_127:0:2143:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_1da4efbb678f7d23281a9c2f6be5f78d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
houthis strike israel, houthis israel plans, houthis retaliatory strike, houthis axis of resistance
houthis strike israel, houthis israel plans, houthis retaliatory strike, houthis axis of resistance

Houthis Spokesman Claims 'Major Plans' for Strike on Israel

02:47 GMT 06.08.2024
© AFP 2023 / MOHAMMED HUWAISArmed Yemeni men step over a US and an Israeli flag painted on the asphalt in the Houthi-run capital Sanaa, during a march in support of the Palestinians amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, on February 29, 2024.
Armed Yemeni men step over a US and an Israeli flag painted on the asphalt in the Houthi-run capital Sanaa, during a march in support of the Palestinians amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, on February 29, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2024
© AFP 2023 / MOHAMMED HUWAIS
Subscribe
Ali Al-Qahoum, a member of the Ansar Allah political bureau, told Sputnik Sunday that the retaliatory strike on Israel for the killings of Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movement commanders would come from all directions.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An official spokesman for Yemeni movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) said Monday the organization was developing major plans for a strike on Israel.
In an interview with Newsweek, Ansar Allah Deputy Information Secretary Nasreddin Amer declined to disclose details of the group's participation in the upcoming attack but said that "major plans" were being developed.
"We tend during this period to speak little and act a lot," Amer told the publication. "This is what I want the world to understand."
Ali Al-Qahoum, a member of the Ansar Allah political bureau, told Sputnik Sunday that the retaliatory strike on Israel for the killings of Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movement commanders would come from all directions.
On Wednesday the Palestinian group Hamas said its political leader Ismail Haniyeh had been assassinated in his guesthouse in Tehran where he had arrived to attend the inauguration of the new Iranian president. The group blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and said the attack would not go unanswered.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses lawmakers in the Knesset, Israel's parliament - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2024
Analysis
Was Israeli Escalation in Middle East Pre-Planned?
Yesterday, 23:37 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала