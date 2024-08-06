https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/houthis-spokesman-claims-major-plans-for-strike-on-israel-1119653744.html

Houthis Spokesman Claims 'Major Plans' for Strike on Israel

An official spokesman for Yemeni movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) said Monday the organization was developing major plans for a strike on Israel.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An official spokesman for Yemeni movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) said Monday the organization was developing major plans for a strike on Israel.In an interview with Newsweek, Ansar Allah Deputy Information Secretary Nasreddin Amer declined to disclose details of the group's participation in the upcoming attack but said that "major plans" were being developed. Ali Al-Qahoum, a member of the Ansar Allah political bureau, told Sputnik Sunday that the retaliatory strike on Israel for the killings of Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movement commanders would come from all directions. On Wednesday the Palestinian group Hamas said its political leader Ismail Haniyeh had been assassinated in his guesthouse in Tehran where he had arrived to attend the inauguration of the new Iranian president. The group blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and said the attack would not go unanswered.

