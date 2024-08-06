https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/houthis-spokesman-claims-major-plans-for-strike-on-israel-1119653744.html
Houthis Spokesman Claims 'Major Plans' for Strike on Israel
Houthis Spokesman Claims 'Major Plans' for Strike on Israel
Sputnik International
An official spokesman for Yemeni movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) said Monday the organization was developing major plans for a strike on Israel.
2024-08-06T02:47+0000
2024-08-06T02:47+0000
2024-08-06T02:47+0000
newsfeed
middle east
ismail haniyeh
palestine
israel
houthis
ansar allah
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1c/1119547247_0:118:2268:1394_1920x0_80_0_0_f5da78c50fb7fe8c0c33b8d70dee8364.jpg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An official spokesman for Yemeni movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) said Monday the organization was developing major plans for a strike on Israel.In an interview with Newsweek, Ansar Allah Deputy Information Secretary Nasreddin Amer declined to disclose details of the group's participation in the upcoming attack but said that "major plans" were being developed. Ali Al-Qahoum, a member of the Ansar Allah political bureau, told Sputnik Sunday that the retaliatory strike on Israel for the killings of Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movement commanders would come from all directions. On Wednesday the Palestinian group Hamas said its political leader Ismail Haniyeh had been assassinated in his guesthouse in Tehran where he had arrived to attend the inauguration of the new Iranian president. The group blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and said the attack would not go unanswered.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/was-israeli-escalation-in-middle-east-pre-planned-1119652590.html
palestine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1c/1119547247_127:0:2143:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_1da4efbb678f7d23281a9c2f6be5f78d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
houthis strike israel, houthis israel plans, houthis retaliatory strike, houthis axis of resistance
houthis strike israel, houthis israel plans, houthis retaliatory strike, houthis axis of resistance
Houthis Spokesman Claims 'Major Plans' for Strike on Israel
Ali Al-Qahoum, a member of the Ansar Allah political bureau, told Sputnik Sunday that the retaliatory strike on Israel for the killings of Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movement commanders would come from all directions.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An official spokesman for Yemeni movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) said Monday the organization was developing major plans for a strike on Israel.
In an interview with Newsweek, Ansar Allah Deputy Information Secretary Nasreddin Amer declined to disclose details of the group's participation in the upcoming attack but said that "major plans" were being developed.
"We tend during this period to speak little and act a lot," Amer told the publication. "This is what I want the world to understand."
Ali Al-Qahoum, a member of the Ansar Allah political bureau, told Sputnik Sunday that the retaliatory strike on Israel for the killings of Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movement commanders would come from all directions.
On Wednesday the Palestinian group Hamas said its political leader Ismail Haniyeh had been assassinated in his guesthouse in Tehran where he had arrived to attend the inauguration of the new Iranian president. The group blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and said the attack would not go unanswered.