https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/path-to-peace-in-middle-east-conflict-lies-in-political-solution---abbas-1119655794.html

Path to Peace in Middle East Conflict Lies in Political Solution - Abbas

Sputnik International

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Sputnik that the path to peace in the Middle East conflict lied in a political solution to it, recalling that the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) has never refused to negotiate with Israel.

He added that several years ago he agreed to a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Russia's mediation.Abbas stressed that political solution is the only way to "universal peace". According to Abbas, the current Israeli government "has adopted a series of laws with the aim of preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state and undermining the prospects for a two-state solution "on the ground."

