Path to Peace in Middle East Conflict Lies in Political Solution - Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Sputnik that the path to peace in the Middle East conflict lied in a political solution to it, recalling that the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) has never refused to negotiate with Israel.
He added that several years ago he agreed to a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Russia's mediation.Abbas stressed that political solution is the only way to "universal peace". According to Abbas, the current Israeli government "has adopted a series of laws with the aim of preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state and undermining the prospects for a two-state solution "on the ground."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Sputnik that the path to peace in the Middle East conflict lied in a political solution to it, recalling that the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) has never refused to negotiate with Israel.
He added that several years ago he agreed to a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Russia's mediation.
"We have repeatedly agreed to a meeting with Mr. Netanyahu in Moscow at the invitation of President Putin, who, like all Russian friends, has our trust," Abbas said.
Abbas stressed that political solution is the only way to "universal peace".
"We confirm that the path to achieving universal peace and security lies through a political solution based on international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. We did not refuse to meet with the Israeli side, but they turned away from the path of peace," he added.
According to Abbas, the current Israeli government "has adopted a series of laws with the aim of preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state and undermining the prospects for a two-state solution "on the ground."
"Right now, our primary focus is on ending the Israeli occupation army's war against the Palestinian people, the daily slaughter and massive destruction. In parallel, we are working with Arab states, UN Security Council members, EU countries and other interested world powers to abandon the military solutions that Israel seeks and to return to a political settlement that will end the war and contribute to achieving a full and lasting peace," Abbas concluded.