Shahab vs Jericho: What Ballistic Missiles Do Iran and Israel Possess?

As Iran seems about to unleash a missile barrage upon Israel in retaliation for the murder of a high-ranking Hamas official in its territory, with Israel threatening retaliation, Sputnik explores the countries’ ballistic missile arsenals.

IranKheiber is the 4th generation of the Khorramshahr ballistic missile (also referred to as Khorramshahr-4). It has a range of 2,000 km and can carry a warhead of about 1,500 kg.Kheiber-Shekan (or Kheibar Shekan) is capable of hitting targets at a range of up to 1,450 km and can carry some 600 kg worth of payload.Emad is a medium-range ballistic missile that has a range of 1,700 km and can carry up to 750 kg worth of payload.Fattah-2 hypersonic missile was unveiled in November 2023. It has a range of 1,500 km while the missile’s hypersonic capabilities help its 450-kg warhead negate enemy defense systems. Haj Qassem is named after the late Gen. Qassem Soleimani is a ballistic missile with a range of 1,400 km. It can carry a 500-kilogram warhead and supposedly features radar evasion capabilities.Sejjil ballistic missile has a range of about 4,000 km and can deliver a payload of some 700 kg. Shahab-3 ballistic missile adopted by Iran in 2003, has a range of up to 1,300 km and can carry up to 1,200 kg of payload.Ghadr-110 intermediate-range ballistic missile can carry an 800-kg payload and has a range of up to nearly 2,000 km. Dezful is a ballistic missile that has a range of about 1,000 km and carries a 600-700 kg warhead.IsraelDue to the highly secretive nature of Israel’s ballistic missile program, much of the publicly available data is based on estimates.Jericho-2 is a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that can carry 1,000 kg of payload and has a range of about 1,500 km.Jericho-3 is an intermediate-range ballistic missile with an estimated range of between 4,800 to 6,500 km and carries up to 1,300 kg of payload.LORA is a quasi-ballistic missile with a range of up to 430 km, capable of carrying up to 570 kg of payload.

