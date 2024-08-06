International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/us-planning-to-spend-some-15bln-on-b-52-bombers-upgrade---reports-1119656806.html
US Planning to Spend Some $15Bln on B-52 Bombers Upgrade - Reports
US Planning to Spend Some $15Bln on B-52 Bombers Upgrade - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States Air Force is planning to upgrade its 1960s B-53 Stratofortress bombers at a cost of at least $15 billion, the Defense One news portal reported on Tuesday, citing service officials.
2024-08-06T10:23+0000
2024-08-06T10:24+0000
military
b-52
boeing b-52 stratofortress
military & intelligence
us army
pentagon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119069040_0:69:2000:1194_1920x0_80_0_0_6b125728ebcc3de2195476b8dba929b8.jpg
The air force is seeking to equip the bombers with new engines and radars to keep them operational for another three decades, as the B-1 and B-2 bombers are set to be retired in the early 2030s, the media outlet reported, adding that the current plan to replace the engines with ones made by Rolls-Royce and radars made by Raytheon faces obstacles due to the high price tag. The previously estimated upgrade price jumped by $2.5 billion to $15 billion, the news portal quoted Brian Knight, deputy senior material leader for the B-52 program, as saying. He added that the air force was still refining its estimates and expects new proposals from Boeing. To replace the engines, the bombers themselves would have to be reworked, Knight said. Meanwhile, radar replacement costs reportedly increased by $1 billion to $3.3 billion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/us-cranks-up-tensions-by-modernizing-its-nuclear-weapon-program-1119635596.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119069040_158:0:1843:1264_1920x0_80_0_0_c8eea004d10db027a6e2cae821a00a08.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us military buildup, us stratofortress, us militarism, b-52 bomber, us bombers
us military buildup, us stratofortress, us militarism, b-52 bomber, us bombers

US Planning to Spend Some $15Bln on B-52 Bombers Upgrade - Reports

10:23 GMT 06.08.2024 (Updated: 10:24 GMT 06.08.2024)
© AP Photo / RON SOLIMANA U.S. B-52 Stratofortress bomber flies over East Hagatna in Guam on Monday afternoon, March 10, 2003.
A U.S. B-52 Stratofortress bomber flies over East Hagatna in Guam on Monday afternoon, March 10, 2003. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2024
© AP Photo / RON SOLIMAN
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States Air Force is planning to upgrade its 1960s B-53 Stratofortress bombers at a cost of at least $15 billion, the Defense One news portal reported on Tuesday, citing service officials.
The air force is seeking to equip the bombers with new engines and radars to keep them operational for another three decades, as the B-1 and B-2 bombers are set to be retired in the early 2030s, the media outlet reported, adding that the current plan to replace the engines with ones made by Rolls-Royce and radars made by Raytheon faces obstacles due to the high price tag.
This photo provided by the US Air Force shows the launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile during a developmental test - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2024
Americas
US Cranks up Tensions by Modernizing its Nuclear Weapon Program
4 August, 16:28 GMT
The previously estimated upgrade price jumped by $2.5 billion to $15 billion, the news portal quoted Brian Knight, deputy senior material leader for the B-52 program, as saying. He added that the air force was still refining its estimates and expects new proposals from Boeing.
To replace the engines, the bombers themselves would have to be reworked, Knight said. Meanwhile, radar replacement costs reportedly increased by $1 billion to $3.3 billion.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала