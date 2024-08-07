https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/idf-sharpening-offensive-capabilities-as-attack-from-iran-looms--report-1119662456.html

IDF Sharpening Offensive Capabilities as Attack from Iran Looms – Report

The Israeli military is seeking to sharpen its offensive capabilities and improve its defensive readiness amid a potential attack by Iran and its allied forces in the region, The Times of Israel reported citing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli military is seeking to sharpen its offensive capabilities and improve its defensive readiness amid a potential attack by Iran and its allied forces in the region, The Times of Israel reported citing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant."Every day you’re improving your readiness on defense and sharpening your offensive capabilities," Gallant said at the Tel Hanof air base as quoted by the newspaper Tuesday.The minister added that he had been working on "coordination" against an Iranian attack in recent days. He also noted his meeting with US Central Command chief Gen. Michael Kurilla and frequent talks with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin."They have a lot of desire to help. This collaboration is a critical component," Gallant said. Iran is reportedly preparing to attack Israel soon after Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by an Israeli attack in Tehran last week. Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iran's new president. The group blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and said the attack would not go unanswered.

