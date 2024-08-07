International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/israel-informs-washington-of-its-involvement-in-killing-of-hamas-political-chief---reports-1119664145.html
Israel Informs Washington of Its Involvement in Killing of Hamas Political Chief - Reports
Israel Informs Washington of Its Involvement in Killing of Hamas Political Chief - Reports
Sputnik International
Israel immediately informed US officials that it was behind the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.
2024-08-07T05:07+0000
2024-08-07T05:07+0000
world
middle east
ismail haniyeh
white house
israel
hamas
tehran
palestine-israel conflict
israeli-palestinian conflict
iran-israel row
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114328422_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5e20a8f4305645adbb2822194d8eacd2.jpg
White House officials reacted to the death of Haniyeh with surprise and outrage, seeing it as a serious setback in their attempts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, the report said on Tuesday. Last Wednesday, Hamas confirmed the death of Haniyeh in an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he had arrived after attending the inauguration of Iran's new president. The movement blamed Israel and the US for Haniyeh's death and said the attack would not go unanswered.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/was-israeli-escalation-in-middle-east-pre-planned-1119652590.html
israel
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114328422_150:0:2881:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f247f067e4c7cbf8da328acfa8e5e81.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
palestine-israel conflict, israel assassination hamas, israel-gaza conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, israel-gaza conflict, haniyeh assassination
palestine-israel conflict, israel assassination hamas, israel-gaza conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, israel-gaza conflict, haniyeh assassination

Israel Informs Washington of Its Involvement in Killing of Hamas Political Chief - Reports

05:07 GMT 07.08.2024
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport
President Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2024
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel immediately informed US officials that it was behind the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.
White House officials reacted to the death of Haniyeh with surprise and outrage, seeing it as a serious setback in their attempts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, the report said on Tuesday.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses lawmakers in the Knesset, Israel's parliament - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2024
Analysis
Was Israeli Escalation in Middle East Pre-Planned?
5 August, 23:37 GMT
Last Wednesday, Hamas confirmed the death of Haniyeh in an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he had arrived after attending the inauguration of Iran's new president. The movement blamed Israel and the US for Haniyeh's death and said the attack would not go unanswered.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала