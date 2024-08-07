https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/israel-informs-washington-of-its-involvement-in-killing-of-hamas-political-chief---reports-1119664145.html

Israel Informs Washington of Its Involvement in Killing of Hamas Political Chief - Reports

Israel immediately informed US officials that it was behind the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

White House officials reacted to the death of Haniyeh with surprise and outrage, seeing it as a serious setback in their attempts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, the report said on Tuesday. Last Wednesday, Hamas confirmed the death of Haniyeh in an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he had arrived after attending the inauguration of Iran's new president. The movement blamed Israel and the US for Haniyeh's death and said the attack would not go unanswered.

