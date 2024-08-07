Israel Targets Gaza Humanitarian Facility Claiming Hidden Arms Factory - Statement
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that it had attacked a facility inside a humanitarian area in the town of Deir al Balah in the Gaza Strip, where weapons for Palestinian movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad were supposedly produced.
The IDF also stated that it had allegedely used precise munitions to mitigate the risk of harming civilians.
"Yesterday (Tuesday), following precise IDF and ISA intelligence, a Hamas and Islamic Jihad weapons production facility embedded inside the Humanitarian Area in Deir al Balah was struck by the IAF [Israeli Air Force]", the IDF said on Telegram.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took more than 200 hostages. The authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food, and medicine were stopped.