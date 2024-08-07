International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Chairs Meeting With Government
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/israel-targets-gaza-humanitarian-facility-claiming-hidden-arms-factory---statement-1119667229.html
Israel Targets Gaza Humanitarian Facility Claiming Hidden Arms Factory - Statement
Israel Targets Gaza Humanitarian Facility Claiming Hidden Arms Factory - Statement
Sputnik International
- The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that it had attacked a facility inside a humanitarian area in the town of Deir al Balah in the Gaza Strip, where weapons for Palestinian movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad were supposedly produced.
2024-08-07T11:18+0000
2024-08-07T11:18+0000
world
israel defense forces (idf)
hamas
israel
gaza strip
palestine-israel conflict
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
israeli air force (iaf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/19/1080572056_0:0:2200:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_efd12d9f246712e5525bb0fadb6c905f.jpg
The IDF also stated that it had allegedely used precise munitions to mitigate the risk of harming civilians.On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took more than 200 hostages. The authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food, and medicine were stopped.
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/19/1080572056_367:0:2200:1375_1920x0_80_0_0_5e7c44f0f7cd5eff0dbc91127fb4363c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel-palestine crisis, arab-israel conflict, israel-gaza conflict, israel crimes, idf crimes, gaza genocide
israel-palestine crisis, arab-israel conflict, israel-gaza conflict, israel crimes, idf crimes, gaza genocide

Israel Targets Gaza Humanitarian Facility Claiming Hidden Arms Factory - Statement

11:18 GMT 07.08.2024
© Photo : Israel Defense ForcesThe Israeli Navy tests a ship-based Iron Dome missile defense system, which is declared operational, on November 27, 2017
The Israeli Navy tests a ship-based Iron Dome missile defense system, which is declared operational, on November 27, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2024
© Photo : Israel Defense Forces
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that it had attacked a facility inside a humanitarian area in the town of Deir al Balah in the Gaza Strip, where weapons for Palestinian movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad were supposedly produced.
The IDF also stated that it had allegedely used precise munitions to mitigate the risk of harming civilians.
"Yesterday (Tuesday), following precise IDF and ISA intelligence, a Hamas and Islamic Jihad weapons production facility embedded inside the Humanitarian Area in Deir al Balah was struck by the IAF [Israeli Air Force]", the IDF said on Telegram.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took more than 200 hostages. The authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food, and medicine were stopped.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала