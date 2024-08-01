https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/over-10-killed-in-israeli-strike-on-gaza-school---palestinian-civil-defense-1119595734.html

Over 10 Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza School - Palestinian Civil Defense

More than 10 people were killed as a result of a strike by Israel on a temporary refugee camp in a school in Gaza City, Mahmoud Basal, a representative of the Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza, said on Thursday.

"A new massacre by Israeli security forces took place today. Some time ago, one of the schools in the Shejaiya area, where a large number of families lived, was hit ... at the moment, the bodies of 10 victims have been taken to the hospital," Basal told reporters, adding that dozens of people and the bodies of the dead still remain under the rubble. The airstrike was prompted by intelligence indicating that Palestinian movement Hamas was using a compound at the school to plan attacks against Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said later in the day. Before the attack, "numerous steps were taken" to reduce civilian casualties, the IDF added. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In response, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In retaliation, the IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip, which included strikes on civilian targets. Israel announced a complete blockade of the enclave, cutting off supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food and medicines. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the death toll from Israeli strikes on the enclave since October 7 has exceeded 39,400, with more than 91,100 people injured.

