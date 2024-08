https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/putin-on-kursk-attack-ukraine-launched-large-scale-provocation-by-shelling-indiscriminately-1119667602.html

Putin on Kursk Attack: Ukraine Launched Large-Scale Provocation By Shelling Indiscriminately

Kiev has launched another large-scale provocation, shelling indiscriminately, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, commenting on Ukraine's attack on the Kursk Region.

2024-08-07T12:02+0000

2024-08-07T12:02+0000

2024-08-07T12:02+0000

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed Ukraine's attack on civilian infrastructure in the Kursk region on Wednesday.Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Armed Forces continue to decimate Ukrainian formations on the border areas of the Kursk region. The Russian Army thwarted an attempt to infiltrate deep into Russian territory, with Kiev losing at least 260 soldiers and 50 armored vehicles.

