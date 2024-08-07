https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/russia-has-every-right-to-defend-its-values--leo-tolstoys-descendant-1119668688.html

Russia Has Every Right to Defend Its Values – Leo Tolstoy's Descendant

Russia is righteous when defending its position and values, says Director of the State Museum of Leo Tolstoy, and his Great-Great-Grandson, Vladimir Tolstoy.

Russia is righteous when defending its position and values, said Director of the State Museum of Leo Tolstoy and his great-great-grandson Vladimir Tolstoy.Vladimir Tolstoy will be a member of the award jury of the International Peace Prize named after Leo Tolstoy. The laureate will be a person or organization engaged in peacekeeping efforts, significantly contributing to ending the arms race, building a multipolar world, strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation among peoples, and countering the threat of a third World War.Tolstoy's great-great-grandson believes that it was military experience that made his ancestor an epitome of peace philosophy.Vladimir Tolstoy believes that pacifism may be politically challenging sometimes since malevolent players may try to take advantage of you. He stressed that the philosophical principle of “non-resistance to violence” can be successfully used – with limits.

