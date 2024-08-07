https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/russia-understands-motives-prompting-mali-to-sever-diplomatic-ties-with-ukraine---diplomat-1119665818.html

Russia Understands Motives Prompting Mali to Sever Diplomatic Ties With Ukraine - Diplomat

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Wednesday that Moscow understands the motives that prompted the Malian authorities to sever diplomatic relations with Kiev.

She specified that Kiev cooperates with terrorists. She recalled that "the Transition Government of the Republic of Mali issued on August 4 an official statement on the 'immediate' severance of diplomatic relations with Ukraine." She added that "it was prompted by statements by Ukrainian officials about Kiev's assistance for terrorist forces that attacked a convoy of Malian servicepeople in northern Mali in late July." "Malian authorities warned the international community and countries assisting Kiev that this support will be seen as aiding international terrorism and called on Africans to condemn Ukraine's 'undermining actions' that 'threaten' the stability of the continent,'" she said, adding that Mali drew attention "to the accuracy of the 'diagnosis' made by Moscow, which has repeatedly warned of the 'neo-Nazi and despicable' nature of the policy of [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelenskyy's regime, which has made an 'alliance' with international terrorism." Kiev, while being unable to defeat Russia on the battlefield, decided to open a "second front" in Africa, supporting terrorist groups in African states friendly to Moscow, the spokeswoman added. She added that "as events show, the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime is becoming more and more evident to the entire world."

