Taste and Health in One Package: Scientists at Russian University Improve Yogurt Properties
Researchers at Russia’s Ural Federal University (UrFU) in Yekaterinburg, Russia, have introduced a plant-based supplement to yogurt that enhances its taste and beneficial properties.
According to the authors, the use of microalgae and tropical tree leaf powder accelerates the production process by reducing fermentation time. The results have been published in the journal Plant Foods for Human Nutrition.The popularity of healthy food products is growing every year, as evidenced by statistics. For example, the revenue of the Russian yogurt market in 2024 is projected to be about 407 billion rubles ($4,8 billion), with an expected annual growth rate of 10.12%, as stated by UrFU.University experts studied how biologically active additives with a rich nutrient composition—Chlorella vulgaris and Moringa oleifera — affect yogurt characteristics.Scientists found that Chlorella and Moringa can reduce fermentation time in yogurt production. Additionally, Chlorella enhances the product's viscosity and antioxidant capacity.However, the university noted a downside: Chlorella inhibits the survival of lactic acid bacteria. Moringa leaf powder compensates for this by acting as a prebiotic, stimulating the growth of these bacteria, and enhancing the yogurt's beneficial properties by neutralizing harmful free radicals.She pointed out that unlike other studies primarily using cyanobacteria Arthrospira platensis (spirulina), UrFU researchers comparatively analyzed the impact of microalgae to a plant-based additive on yogurt properties.The current task for researchers is to study "green" extraction methods for obtaining key bioactive compounds from these ingredients and to assess their impact on yogurt production and consumer perception.
According to the authors, the use of microalgae and tropical tree leaf powder accelerates the production process by reducing fermentation time. The results have been published in the journal Plant Foods for Human Nutrition
The popularity of healthy food products is growing every year, as evidenced by statistics. For example, the revenue of the Russian yogurt market in 2024 is projected to be about 407 billion rubles ($4,8 billion), with an expected annual growth rate of 10.12%, as stated by UrFU.
University experts studied how biologically active additives with a rich nutrient composition—Chlorella vulgaris and Moringa oleifera — affect yogurt characteristics.
"The amino acid profile of Chlorella protein is comparable to traditional protein sources like milk, eggs, or meat. Moringa oleifera, on the other hand, is known as a superfood containing numerous nutrients and phytochemicals," noted one of the authors, Adepoju Feyisayo Olabisi, an engineer at the Biotransformation Technologies and Food Chemistry Laboratory at UrFU.
Scientists found that Chlorella and Moringa can reduce fermentation time in yogurt production. Additionally, Chlorella enhances the product's viscosity and antioxidant capacity.
However, the university noted a downside: Chlorella inhibits the survival of lactic acid bacteria. Moringa leaf powder compensates for this by acting as a prebiotic, stimulating the growth of these bacteria, and enhancing the yogurt's beneficial properties by neutralizing harmful free radicals.
"Consuming superfoods like Moringa can improve consumer health by enhancing metabolism, regulating blood glucose levels, and protecting the liver due to its high polyphenol content with antioxidant properties," added Adepoju.
She pointed out that unlike other studies primarily using cyanobacteria Arthrospira platensis (spirulina), UrFU researchers comparatively analyzed the impact of microalgae to a plant-based additive on yogurt properties.
The current task for researchers is to study "green" extraction methods for obtaining key bioactive compounds from these ingredients and to assess their impact on yogurt production and consumer perception.