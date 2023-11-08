https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/russian-exporters-showcase-made-in-russia-products-at-shanghai-food--hotel-expo-1114821507.html
Russian Exporters Showcase 'Made in Russia' Products at Shanghai Food & Hotel Expo
Russian Exporters Showcase 'Made in Russia' Products at Shanghai Food & Hotel Expo
A major Russian national exhibition under the 'Made in Russia' brand is showcasing products of 50 Russian companies at the International Food & Hotel China (FHC) 2023 trade show that opened in Shanghai on November 8, the JSC Russian Export Center (VEB.RF) reported.
2023-11-08T17:11+0000
2023-11-08T17:11+0000
2023-11-08T17:12+0000
economy
russia
china
shanghai
russian export center jsc (rec)
export
food
agricultural products
dairy products
products
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096931377_24:423:2911:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e9cd9de15be02cfa97b79a1f0bb29171.jpg
"At the 'Made in Russia' booth, FHC guests can explore a wide range of Russian products, including confectionery, biscuits, cereals, instant porridge, flour, honey, salt, spices, vegetable oil, milk, tea, coffee and many other products. The official tour of the Russian exhibition was led by Consul General of Russia in Shanghai Dmitry Lukyantsev and Russian Trade Representative in Shanghai Siumer Palkin," the statement said.During the exhibition, Russian companies will hold business negotiations and multilateral meetings with potential partners from China and other countries. More than 250 target meetings are planned for these companies. Representatives of Chinese business circles and industry associations will also visit the Russian exposition.Russian companies participate in the FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show with the support of the Russian Export Center. To learn more about the conditions of participation in international exhibitions within the national exhibition 'Made in Russia' and to find suitable events, you can visit the My Export digital platform, a One-Stop-Shop IS for exporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/russia-rolls-out-cheeses-herbs--caviar-for-cosmonauts-at-world-food-istanbul-2023-1113174438.html
russia
china
shanghai
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096931377_44:0:2775:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f2295b7f18c914d239b657dcbe89036a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian export center, russian export center jsc, russian export center good food, russian export center group, what are russian exports, russian export companies, russian food, russian exports, food exports, russian economy under sanctions, made in russia, russian producers, russian food production
russian export center, russian export center jsc, russian export center good food, russian export center group, what are russian exports, russian export companies, russian food, russian exports, food exports, russian economy under sanctions, made in russia, russian producers, russian food production
Russian Exporters Showcase 'Made in Russia' Products at Shanghai Food & Hotel Expo
17:11 GMT 08.11.2023 (Updated: 17:12 GMT 08.11.2023)
A major Russian national exhibition under the 'Made in Russia' brand is showcasing products of 50 Russian companies at the International Food & Hotel China (FHC) 2023 trade show that opened in Shanghai on November 8, the JSC Russian Export Center (VEB.RF) reported.