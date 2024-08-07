International
Ukrainian Military Attacks Ambulance in Russia's Kursk Region – Governor
Ukrainian Military Attacks Ambulance in Russia's Kursk Region – Governor
The Ukrainian military struck an ambulance with a drone near the border town of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Region, killing the driver and paramedic, acting Kursk Governor Alexei Smirnov said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military struck an ambulance with a drone near the border town of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Region, killing the driver and paramedic, acting Kursk Governor Alexei Smirnov said. "Ukrainian Nazis struck an ambulance using a drone near Sudzha," Smirnov said on Telegram. "The driver and paramedic were killed, and the doctor was wounded. Our doctors are real heroes, and the terrorists who attack ambulances will definitely receive retribution."
Ukrainian Military Attacks Ambulance in Russia's Kursk Region – Governor

The Ukraine regime frequently launches attacks on civilian targets across the border in Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military struck an ambulance with a drone near the border town of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Region, killing the driver and paramedic, acting Kursk Governor Alexei Smirnov said.
"Ukrainian Nazis struck an ambulance using a drone near Sudzha," Smirnov said on Telegram. "The driver and paramedic were killed, and the doctor was wounded. Our doctors are real heroes, and the terrorists who attack ambulances will definitely receive retribution."
