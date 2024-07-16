https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/ukrainian-nationalists-and-mercs-kill-and-torture-russian-pows-while-westerm-media-stays-mum-1119388342.html

Ukrainian Neo-Nazis and Mercs Kill and Torture Russian PoWs While Westerm Media Stays Mum

Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion* has posted a graphic video of a cold-blooded murder of an unarmed Russian soldier who appeared to raise his arms in a surrendering gesture.

"Fascists are fascists," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented on the video of a cold-blooded murder of a surrendering Russian soldier by Azov.What's known about the killing and torture of Russian prisoners of war (PoWs) by Ukrainians and allied forces in violation of the Geneva Convention?*a terrorist organization banned in Russia

kiev

ukraine

russia

