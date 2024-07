The New York Times on July 6 quoted Caspar Grosse, a German medic in the US-led Chosen Company allied with the Kiev, as saying that the unit on several occasions killed surrendering Russian soldiers and PoWs. Moscow The New York Times on July 6 quoted Caspar Grosse, a German medic in the US-led Chosen Company allied with the Kiev, as saying that the unit on several occasions killed surrendering Russian soldiers and PoWs. Moscow slammed the Western media's "ridiculous" months-long silence on Ukrainian military and mercs' war crimes

Russian PoWs were used as human demining shields, being forced to walk in front of Ukrainian infantry on densely mined fields in the Zaporozhye region, last July, a Russian soldier codename Topaz who managed to escape told the press.

In November 2022, a video, apparently shot in the settlement of Makeevka in the Lugansk People's Republic, showed 10 Russian PoWs being brutally killed by Ukrainian soldiers.

In May 2022, Russian security forces discovered a Ukrainian torture chamber with a body of a man in a Russian military uniform with his legs cut off in the village of Zelenovka near the city of Kherson.

On April 4, 2022, a video allegedly taken on March 30 near the village of Dmitrovka, the Kiev region, showed Russian troops lying on the ground unarmed and bleeding with fighters from the Kiev-allied Georgian National Legion mocking them and killing one of them.