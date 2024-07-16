International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/ukrainian-nationalists-and-mercs-kill-and-torture-russian-pows-while-westerm-media-stays-mum-1119388342.html
Ukrainian Neo-Nazis and Mercs Kill and Torture Russian PoWs While Westerm Media Stays Mum
Ukrainian Neo-Nazis and Mercs Kill and Torture Russian PoWs While Westerm Media Stays Mum
Sputnik International
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion* has posted a graphic video of a cold-blooded murder of an unarmed Russian soldier who appeared to raise his arms in a surrendering gesture.
2024-07-16T10:40+0000
2024-07-16T11:05+0000
world
kiev
ukraine
russia
dmitry peskov
azov battalion
neo-nazism
neo-nazis
pow
geneva convention
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097767226_0:0:2767:1557_1920x0_80_0_0_0b1fb9923dedb44a9a33c2deeabda4bb.jpg
"Fascists are fascists," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented on the video of a cold-blooded murder of a surrendering Russian soldier by Azov.What's known about the killing and torture of Russian prisoners of war (PoWs) by Ukrainians and allied forces in violation of the Geneva Convention?*a terrorist organization banned in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/ridiculous-moscow-slams-us-reaction-to-report-about-foreign-mercs-killing-russian-pows-in-ukraine-1119268318.html
kiev
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097767226_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c431bda7d043b46ce49f82604b67ef60.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
neo-nazi azov battalion, russian pows killed and tortured in ukraine, azov killed and tortured russian pows, ukrainian nationalists killed russian pows, foreign mercenaries kill russian pows, geneva convention
neo-nazi azov battalion, russian pows killed and tortured in ukraine, azov killed and tortured russian pows, ukrainian nationalists killed russian pows, foreign mercenaries kill russian pows, geneva convention

Ukrainian Neo-Nazis and Mercs Kill and Torture Russian PoWs While Westerm Media Stays Mum

10:40 GMT 16.07.2024 (Updated: 11:05 GMT 16.07.2024)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Kotenko / Go to the mediabankRecruits are sworn in for Azov Battalion in Kiev's Sophia Square
Recruits are sworn in for Azov Battalion in Kiev's Sophia Square - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Kotenko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion* has posted a graphic video of a cold-blooded murder of an unarmed Russian soldier who appeared to raise his arms in a surrendering gesture.
"Fascists are fascists," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented on the video of a cold-blooded murder of a surrendering Russian soldier by Azov.
What's known about the killing and torture of Russian prisoners of war (PoWs) by Ukrainians and allied forces in violation of the Geneva Convention?
The New York Times on July 6 quoted Caspar Grosse, a German medic in the US-led Chosen Company allied with the Kiev, as saying that the unit on several occasions killed surrendering Russian soldiers and PoWs. Moscow slammed the Western media's "ridiculous" months-long silence on Ukrainian military and mercs' war crimes.
Russian PoWs were used as human demining shields, being forced to walk in front of Ukrainian infantry on densely mined fields in the Zaporozhye region, last July, a Russian soldier codename Topaz who managed to escape told the press.
In November 2022, a video, apparently shot in the settlement of Makeevka in the Lugansk People's Republic, showed 10 Russian PoWs being brutally killed by Ukrainian soldiers.
In May 2022, Russian security forces discovered a Ukrainian torture chamber with a body of a man in a Russian military uniform with his legs cut off in the village of Zelenovka near the city of Kherson.
On April 4, 2022, a video allegedly taken on March 30 near the village of Dmitrovka, the Kiev region, showed Russian troops lying on the ground unarmed and bleeding with fighters from the Kiev-allied Georgian National Legion mocking them and killing one of them.
Western media regularly downplays Ukrainian atrocities. Guess what they said this time? Nothing.
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2024
World
Moscow Slams 'Ridiculous' Western Media Silence on Brutal Killing of Russian PoWs by Ukrainian Mercs
7 July, 06:49 GMT
*a terrorist organization banned in Russia
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала