Ukrainian Neo-Nazis and Mercs Kill and Torture Russian PoWs While Westerm Media Stays Mum
10:40 GMT 16.07.2024 (Updated: 11:05 GMT 16.07.2024)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Kotenko / Go to the mediabankRecruits are sworn in for Azov Battalion in Kiev's Sophia Square
© Sputnik / Evgeny Kotenko/
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion* has posted a graphic video of a cold-blooded murder of an unarmed Russian soldier who appeared to raise his arms in a surrendering gesture.
"Fascists are fascists," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented on the video of a cold-blooded murder of a surrendering Russian soldier by Azov.
What's known about the killing and torture of Russian prisoners of war (PoWs) by Ukrainians and allied forces in violation of the Geneva Convention?
The New York Times on July 6 quoted Caspar Grosse, a German medic in the US-led Chosen Company allied with the Kiev, as saying that the unit on several occasions killed surrendering Russian soldiers and PoWs. Moscow slammed the Western media's "ridiculous" months-long silence on Ukrainian military and mercs' war crimes.
Russian PoWs were used as human demining shields, being forced to walk in front of Ukrainian infantry on densely mined fields in the Zaporozhye region, last July, a Russian soldier codename Topaz who managed to escape told the press.
In November 2022, a video, apparently shot in the settlement of Makeevka in the Lugansk People's Republic, showed 10 Russian PoWs being brutally killed by Ukrainian soldiers.
In May 2022, Russian security forces discovered a Ukrainian torture chamber with a body of a man in a Russian military uniform with his legs cut off in the village of Zelenovka near the city of Kherson.
On April 4, 2022, a video allegedly taken on March 30 near the village of Dmitrovka, the Kiev region, showed Russian troops lying on the ground unarmed and bleeding with fighters from the Kiev-allied Georgian National Legion mocking them and killing one of them.
Western media regularly downplays Ukrainian atrocities. Guess what they said this time? Nothing.
*a terrorist organization banned in Russia