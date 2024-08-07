https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/us-libertarian-vp-nominee-democratic-party-is-no-longer-peace-over-war-1119672903.html

US Libertarian VP Nominee: Democratic Party is No Longer Peace Over War

The US Republican and Democratic parties both abandoned core parts of their political agendas, Libertarian Party vice presidential nominee Mike ter Maat told Sputnik on Tuesday.

“The Republican Party is no longer – in any real sense – fiscally conservative, in favor of full deregulation, lower taxes, less spending, free trade, free markets,” ter Maat said. "And the Democratic Party is really no longer completely socially liberal."Both Republicans and Democrats have adopted keeping the other party out of power as their top priority, ter Maat said.Speaking to the current global conflicts, the politician further pointed out that the US should be using its influence to help resolve such matters in the Middle East and Ukraine.“There is an argument to be made that we have influence that is worth exerting, that there are conflicts around the world that are worth trying to resolve,” ter Maat said. Ter Maat, previously a Republican, served as a financial economist for the White House Office of Management and Budget under President George H.W. Bush.

