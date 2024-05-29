https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/biden-destroyed-his-chances-for-reelection-by-supporting-israel-in-gaza-war---jeff-monson-1118684220.html

Biden Destroyed His Chances for Reelection by Supporting Israel in Gaza War - Jeff Monson

Incumbent US President Joe Biden has destroyed his own chances for reelection to the White House by supporting Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip, MMA fighter Jeff Monson told Sputnik, adding that Donald Trump is likely to win the presidential race.

“I think there was a chance and he just destroyed his chance by the support of Israel in this genocide in Gaza… He absolutely lost his chance for reelection. His biggest support group is gone. … Well, unfortunately, I know Russia likes Trump. But I think he's going to win,” Monson, an American-born Russian citizen, said. In the course of the previous campaign, Biden’s supporters were mainly young people as he promised to carry out reforms, Monson said, adding that now the same people are calling him “Genocide Joe.” Monson said though he is not a Trump supporter, he appreciates his attitude toward Russia. Nevertheless, Monson said that there is no worthy candidate to vote for in the upcoming US election. “There's no good candidate. I mean, there's a couple. I like Bernie Sanders, but the people of the United States like Bernie Sanders, too. But unfortunately, the Democratic Party doesn't support him because he's not in with the big business. So unfortunately, he doesn't have a chance,” Monson added. In 2020, Monson moved to Ufa, the capital of the Russian region of Bashkortostan, and opened a school of jiu-jitsu and grappling there. In September 2023, the MMA fighter became a lawmaker of the Bashkortostan's parliament as a member of the ruling United Russia party.

