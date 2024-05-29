https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/biden-destroyed-his-chances-for-reelection-by-supporting-israel-in-gaza-war---jeff-monson-1118684220.html
Biden Destroyed His Chances for Reelection by Supporting Israel in Gaza War - Jeff Monson
Biden Destroyed His Chances for Reelection by Supporting Israel in Gaza War - Jeff Monson
Sputnik International
Incumbent US President Joe Biden has destroyed his own chances for reelection to the White House by supporting Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip, MMA fighter Jeff Monson told Sputnik, adding that Donald Trump is likely to win the presidential race.
2024-05-29T11:54+0000
2024-05-29T11:54+0000
2024-05-29T11:54+0000
americas
jeff monson
joe biden
donald trump
russia
israel
bashkortostan
democratic party
white house
us election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118466330_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d52f32c4743cc92cfe6877cd1b174bf0.jpg
“I think there was a chance and he just destroyed his chance by the support of Israel in this genocide in Gaza… He absolutely lost his chance for reelection. His biggest support group is gone. … Well, unfortunately, I know Russia likes Trump. But I think he's going to win,” Monson, an American-born Russian citizen, said. In the course of the previous campaign, Biden’s supporters were mainly young people as he promised to carry out reforms, Monson said, adding that now the same people are calling him “Genocide Joe.” Monson said though he is not a Trump supporter, he appreciates his attitude toward Russia. Nevertheless, Monson said that there is no worthy candidate to vote for in the upcoming US election. “There's no good candidate. I mean, there's a couple. I like Bernie Sanders, but the people of the United States like Bernie Sanders, too. But unfortunately, the Democratic Party doesn't support him because he's not in with the big business. So unfortunately, he doesn't have a chance,” Monson added. In 2020, Monson moved to Ufa, the capital of the Russian region of Bashkortostan, and opened a school of jiu-jitsu and grappling there. In September 2023, the MMA fighter became a lawmaker of the Bashkortostan's parliament as a member of the ruling United Russia party.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/horrific-pictures--world-responds-to-israeli-strike-on-gaza-camp-1118671735.html
americas
russia
israel
bashkortostan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118466330_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e52b09ad2cf47b968cbd97a01ca00c29.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence
Biden Destroyed His Chances for Reelection by Supporting Israel in Gaza War - Jeff Monson
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Incumbent US President Joe Biden has destroyed his own chances for reelection to the White House by supporting Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip, MMA fighter Jeff Monson told Sputnik, adding that Donald Trump is likely to win the presidential race.
“I think there was a chance and he just destroyed his chance by the support of Israel in this genocide in Gaza… He absolutely lost his chance for reelection. His biggest support group is gone. … Well, unfortunately, I know Russia likes Trump. But I think he's going to win
,” Monson, an American-born Russian citizen, said.
In the course of the previous campaign, Biden’s supporters
were mainly young people as he promised to carry out reforms, Monson said, adding that now the same people are calling him “Genocide Joe
.”
Monson said though he is not a Trump supporter
, he appreciates his attitude toward Russia.
“Honestly I do like how he feels about Russia. He doesn't see Russia as an enemy. … He sees Russia as a business partner. He sees Russia as a trading partner, not a friend, not a foe, someone to do business with, someone to cooperate with, someone to work with,” the martial artist added.
Nevertheless, Monson said that there is no worthy candidate
to vote for in the upcoming US election.
“There's no good candidate. I mean, there's a couple. I like Bernie Sanders, but the people of the United States like Bernie Sanders, too. But unfortunately, the Democratic Party doesn't support him because he's not in with the big business. So unfortunately, he doesn't have a chance
,” Monson added.
Monson was born in the United States and spent most of his fighting career representing the US. In 2016, Monson received citizenship of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR). Two years later, he received Russian citizenship, and was elected to the local parliament of the city of Krasnogorsk, located near Moscow.
In 2020, Monson moved to Ufa, the capital of the Russian region of Bashkortostan, and opened a school of jiu-jitsu and grappling there. In September 2023, the MMA fighter became a lawmaker of the Bashkortostan's parliament as a member of the ruling United Russia party.