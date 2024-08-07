https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/watch-ukrainian-artillery-supplied-by-poland-get-blown-up-near-kursk-region-1119672201.html

Watch Ukrainian Artillery Supplied by Poland Get Blown Up Near Kursk Region

Sputnik International

Ukraine’s attack on Russia’s Kursk region has so far resulted in further personnel and material losses for Kiev, including military hardware donated by NATO countries such as Poland.

This video, shared by the Russian Ministry of Defense today, shows the demise of a Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer operated by Ukrainian forces.The artillery system was destroyed near the border with the Kursk region during Kiev’s ill-fated attempt to carry out a large-scale terrorist attack against civilian targets and population centers on Russian soil.

