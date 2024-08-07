International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/watch-ukrainian-artillery-supplied-by-poland-get-blown-up-near-kursk-region-1119672201.html
Watch Ukrainian Artillery Supplied by Poland Get Blown Up Near Kursk Region
Watch Ukrainian Artillery Supplied by Poland Get Blown Up Near Kursk Region
Sputnik International
Ukraine’s attack on Russia’s Kursk region has so far resulted in further personnel and material losses for Kiev, including military hardware donated by NATO countries such as Poland.
2024-08-07T18:40+0000
2024-08-07T18:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
howitzer
destruction
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119670999_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_078a4a323ebcce0b33ccd2693cfda4a0.jpg
This video, shared by the Russian Ministry of Defense today, shows the demise of a Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer operated by Ukrainian forces.The artillery system was destroyed near the border with the Kursk region during Kiev’s ill-fated attempt to carry out a large-scale terrorist attack against civilian targets and population centers on Russian soil.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/watch-russias-krasnopol-artillery-system-wipe-out-polish-krab-howitzer-1114231066.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
The Russian Army destroyed a Ukrainian self-propelled artillery Krab unit in the border area of the Kursk region.
Sputnik International
The Russian Army destroyed a Ukrainian self-propelled artillery Krab unit in the border area of the Kursk region.
2024-08-07T18:40+0000
true
PT0M11S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119670999_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6623131ac16c1c3f2b2f100d4f8d0a2a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian strike video, ukraine military losses
russian strike video, ukraine military losses

Watch Ukrainian Artillery Supplied by Poland Get Blown Up Near Kursk Region

18:40 GMT 07.08.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Ukraine’s attack on Russia’s Kursk region has so far resulted in further personnel and material losses for Kiev, including military hardware donated by NATO countries such as Poland.
This video, shared by the Russian Ministry of Defense today, shows the demise of a Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer operated by Ukrainian forces.
The artillery system was destroyed near the border with the Kursk region during Kiev’s ill-fated attempt to carry out a large-scale terrorist attack against civilian targets and population centers on Russian soil.
Russian Artillery Destroys Polish Krab Howitzer - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Russia's Krasnopol Artillery System Wipe Out Polish Krab Howitzer
16 October 2023, 13:41 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала