Abkhazia Condemns Georgia's Refusal to Sign Non-Aggression Pact as 'Unconstructive'

Georgia's stance on singing a non-aggression with Abkhazia and South Ossetia is "absolutely unconstructive," Abkhazian Foreign Minister Sergey Shamba told Sputnik on Thursday.

2024-08-08T17:07+0000

2024-08-08T17:07+0000

2024-08-08T17:07+0000

In late June, the 61st round of the Geneva International Discussions on Security and Stability in Transcaucasia took place. Abkhazia reiterated its call on Georgia to sign a non-aggression agreement, which Georgia refused to do. Early on August 8, 2008, Georgian troops attacked South Ossetia, trying to regain the breakaway republic, which declared its independence from Georgia along with Abkhazia in the 1990s. To defend the South Ossetians, Moscow sent in its forces and, after five days of hostilities, drove Georgian troops out of the region. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the sovereignty of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Russian leaders have repeatedly stressed that the decision to recognize the independence of the two breakaway republics reflects reality and will not be reversed, while Tbilisi refuses to recognize it. The Geneva International Discussions is a multilateral forum that was launched to address the security and humanitarian consequences of the 2008 conflict between Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, and Russia. The two self-proclaimed republics are recognized by Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru and Syria, while Georgia and the vast majority of UN member states have not recognized them.

