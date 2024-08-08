International
French Director Gaspar Noe Visits Pushkin Museum in Moscow
French Director Gaspar Noe Visits Pushkin Museum in Moscow
14:16 GMT 08.08.2024
© Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin / Go to the mediabankA man visits the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Argentinian-born French director Gaspar Noe has visited the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, the museum said on Thursday.
The Moskvichka magazine earlier reported that Noe had arrived in the Russian capital on Monday.
"Gaspar Noe visited the Pushkin Museum. He saw our mummies, winged bulls of Shedu, gods and heroes of ancient Greece," the museum said on Telegram.
Noe came to Moscow at the invitation of the Arthouse creative association, the museum added.
