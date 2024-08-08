https://sputnikglobe.com/20240808/french-director-gaspar-noe-visits-pushkin-museum-in-moscow-1119680578.html
French Director Gaspar Noe Visits Pushkin Museum in Moscow
French Director Gaspar Noe Visits Pushkin Museum in Moscow
Sputnik International
Argentinian-born French director Gaspar Noe has visited the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, the museum said on Thursday.
2024-08-08T14:16+0000
2024-08-08T14:16+0000
2024-08-08T14:16+0000
beyond politics
moscow
france
russia
pushkin museum of fine arts
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/08/1119680417_0:146:3123:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_66f8d2e06e054fd4d8f1746e6afc16c2.jpg
The Moskvichka magazine earlier reported that Noe had arrived in the Russian capital on Monday. Noe came to Moscow at the invitation of the Arthouse creative association, the museum added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/americans-might-understand-pushkin-more-easily-than-byron---us-poet-1110950242.html
moscow
france
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/08/1119680417_197:0:2928:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_03da0813e2d9321b5336b269e1d2e26f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
french director gaspar noe, pushkin museum of fine arts, moscow, russia
french director gaspar noe, pushkin museum of fine arts, moscow, russia
French Director Gaspar Noe Visits Pushkin Museum in Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Argentinian-born French director Gaspar Noe has visited the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, the museum said on Thursday.
The Moskvichka magazine earlier reported that Noe had arrived in the Russian capital on Monday.
"Gaspar Noe visited the Pushkin Museum. He saw our mummies, winged bulls of Shedu, gods and heroes of ancient Greece," the museum said on Telegram.
Noe came to Moscow at the invitation of the Arthouse creative association, the museum added.