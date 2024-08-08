https://sputnikglobe.com/20240808/french-director-gaspar-noe-visits-pushkin-museum-in-moscow-1119680578.html

French Director Gaspar Noe Visits Pushkin Museum in Moscow

Argentinian-born French director Gaspar Noe has visited the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, the museum said on Thursday.

The Moskvichka magazine earlier reported that Noe had arrived in the Russian capital on Monday. Noe came to Moscow at the invitation of the Arthouse creative association, the museum added.

