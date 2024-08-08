International
Hezbollah May Strike Israel Regardless of Iran's Intentions - Report
Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah may strike Israel regardless of Iran's decisions on possible response to the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, CNN reported, citing sources.
The Lebanese movement is moving faster than Iran in its preparations and is planning to strike Israel in the coming days, the broadcaster reported on Wednesday. Several officials told the broadcaster that Iran is apparently still mulling over its plans for a response to Israel. A US military official believes Iran has made some preparations, but not all of what the US expected to see before a possible major attack on Israel, the report added. Israel carried out the assassination of Hezbollah's top military commander, Fuad Shukr, in Beirut last week. As far as the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31 is concerned, Israel has not claimed responsibility for it, although the Hamas movement, as well as Iran, blamed Haniyeh's death on Israel. Iran and Hezbollah are expected to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel. NBC News reported, citing an unnamed Israeli official, that the Jewish state was preparing for a potential prolonged attack by both Hamas and Hezbollah, keen to avenge the deaths of their leaders.
05:45 GMT 08.08.2024
Hezbollah fighters march at a rally to mark Jerusalem day or Al-Quds day, in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon.
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah may strike Israel regardless of Iran's decisions on possible response to the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, CNN reported, citing sources.
The Lebanese movement is moving faster than Iran in its preparations and is planning to strike Israel in the coming days, the broadcaster reported on Wednesday.
Several officials told the broadcaster that Iran is apparently still mulling over its plans for a response to Israel. A US military official believes Iran has made some preparations, but not all of what the US expected to see before a possible major attack on Israel, the report added.
Israel carried out the assassination of Hezbollah's top military commander, Fuad Shukr, in Beirut last week. As far as the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31 is concerned, Israel has not claimed responsibility for it, although the Hamas movement, as well as Iran, blamed Haniyeh's death on Israel.
Iran and Hezbollah are expected to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel. NBC News reported, citing an unnamed Israeli official, that the Jewish state was preparing for a potential prolonged attack by both Hamas and Hezbollah, keen to avenge the deaths of their leaders.
