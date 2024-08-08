https://sputnikglobe.com/20240808/hunter-biden-received-millions-of-dollars-from-romania-to-influence-us-govt---court-1119676056.html

Hunter Biden Received 'Millions' of Dollars From Romania to Influence US Gov't - Court

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has received millions of dollars from a Romanian entrepreneur in order to influence the US government during his father's vice presidency, court filings have revealed.

US Department of Justice Special Counsel David Weiss's office found that Biden received "substantial" sums of money from foreign firms and individuals in exchange for acting as a lobbyist, consultant, or legal adviser. "With respect to his first topic, 'allegations that Mr. Biden (1) acted on behalf of a foreign principal to influence U.S. policy and public opinion,' the defendant did receive compensation from a foreign principal to attempt to influence U.S. policy and public opinion, as alleged in the indictment, and this evidence is relevant and not unfairly prejudicial," the Wednesday filing read. Hunter Biden worked for Romanian businessman Gabriel Popoviciu (referred to as G.P. in the document) to help him escape bribery charges in Romania, Weiss's office also revealed. "The evidence of what the defendant agreed to do and did do for G.P. demonstrates the defendant's state of mind and intent during the relevant tax years charged in the indictment. It is also evidence that the defendants actions do not reflect someone with a diminished capacity, given that he agreed to attempt to influence U.S. public policy and receive millions of dollars," the document said. In November 2023, House Republicans subpoenaed the president's brother James Biden and Hunter Biden to appear for a deposition before lawmakers. In May, Smith said that Hunter Biden had repeatedly lied to Congress in his February deposition to distance his involvement in what should be considered a "clear scheme to enrich the Biden family." The House of Representatives is investigating the Biden family for alleged criminal activity, including foreign influence peddling and bribery.

