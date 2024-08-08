International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240808/hunter-biden-received-millions-of-dollars-from-romania-to-influence-us-govt---court-1119676056.html
Hunter Biden Received 'Millions' of Dollars From Romania to Influence US Gov't - Court
Hunter Biden Received 'Millions' of Dollars From Romania to Influence US Gov't - Court
Sputnik International
Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has received millions of dollars from a Romanian entrepreneur in order to influence the US government during his father's vice presidency, court filings have revealed.
2024-08-08T05:57+0000
2024-08-08T05:57+0000
americas
hunter biden
joe biden
us
romania
congress
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112618435_0:162:3072:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_cf34f84553b0aae1caa05d33063014ef.jpg
US Department of Justice Special Counsel David Weiss's office found that Biden received "substantial" sums of money from foreign firms and individuals in exchange for acting as a lobbyist, consultant, or legal adviser. "With respect to his first topic, 'allegations that Mr. Biden (1) acted on behalf of a foreign principal to influence U.S. policy and public opinion,' the defendant did receive compensation from a foreign principal to attempt to influence U.S. policy and public opinion, as alleged in the indictment, and this evidence is relevant and not unfairly prejudicial," the Wednesday filing read. Hunter Biden worked for Romanian businessman Gabriel Popoviciu (referred to as G.P. in the document) to help him escape bribery charges in Romania, Weiss's office also revealed. "The evidence of what the defendant agreed to do and did do for G.P. demonstrates the defendant's state of mind and intent during the relevant tax years charged in the indictment. It is also evidence that the defendants actions do not reflect someone with a diminished capacity, given that he agreed to attempt to influence U.S. public policy and receive millions of dollars," the document said. In November 2023, House Republicans subpoenaed the president's brother James Biden and Hunter Biden to appear for a deposition before lawmakers. In May, Smith said that Hunter Biden had repeatedly lied to Congress in his February deposition to distance his involvement in what should be considered a "clear scheme to enrich the Biden family." The House of Representatives is investigating the Biden family for alleged criminal activity, including foreign influence peddling and bribery.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240719/biden-removal-from-2024-election-could-lead-to-his-son-hunters-prosecution---us-activists-1119436505.html
americas
romania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112618435_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3801a68d109e65f3382e237911201309.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hunter biden, hunter biden corruption allegations, joe biden, hunter biden romania
hunter biden, hunter biden corruption allegations, joe biden, hunter biden romania

Hunter Biden Received 'Millions' of Dollars From Romania to Influence US Gov't - Court

05:57 GMT 08.08.2024
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikHunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2024
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has received millions of dollars from a Romanian entrepreneur in order to influence the US government during his father's vice presidency, court filings have revealed.
US Department of Justice Special Counsel David Weiss's office found that Biden received "substantial" sums of money from foreign firms and individuals in exchange for acting as a lobbyist, consultant, or legal adviser.
"With respect to his first topic, 'allegations that Mr. Biden (1) acted on behalf of a foreign principal to influence U.S. policy and public opinion,' the defendant did receive compensation from a foreign principal to attempt to influence U.S. policy and public opinion, as alleged in the indictment, and this evidence is relevant and not unfairly prejudicial," the Wednesday filing read.
Hunter Biden worked for Romanian businessman Gabriel Popoviciu (referred to as G.P. in the document) to help him escape bribery charges in Romania, Weiss's office also revealed.
"The evidence of what the defendant agreed to do and did do for G.P. demonstrates the defendant's state of mind and intent during the relevant tax years charged in the indictment. It is also evidence that the defendants actions do not reflect someone with a diminished capacity, given that he agreed to attempt to influence U.S. public policy and receive millions of dollars," the document said.
Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, accompanied by his attorney Abbe Lowell - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2024
Americas
Biden Removal From 2024 Election Could Lead to His Son Hunter's Prosecution - US Activists
19 July, 23:06 GMT
In November 2023, House Republicans subpoenaed the president's brother James Biden and Hunter Biden to appear for a deposition before lawmakers. In May, Smith said that Hunter Biden had repeatedly lied to Congress in his February deposition to distance his involvement in what should be considered a "clear scheme to enrich the Biden family."
The House of Representatives is investigating the Biden family for alleged criminal activity, including foreign influence peddling and bribery.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала