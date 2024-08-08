West Pushing Destructive Agenda in South Caucasus - Moscow

International
The West is pushing forward a destructive agenda in the South Caucasus, whose goal is to fragment the region and destroy historical ties with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
Earlier, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien in his statement actually admitted that Washington is trying to create conditions for a break between Yerevan and Moscow. He said a significant part of Armenia's population want to distance themselves from Russia, and the United States is creating conditions for this."The West is pushing forward a destructive agenda in the South Caucasus, the main goal of which is the same – to fragment the region's space, destroying Russia's historical ties with its traditional allies and neighbors," Zakharova said, commenting on O'Brien's words.She added that the US statements that Armenia wants to turn away from Russia are unfounded, the ties between Russia and Armenia that have been formed over centuries will withstand all the tests of strength."As for O'Brien's unfounded assertions that Armenia wants to turn away from Russia, this is another example of the geopolitical engineering inherent in the Americans - the desire to fabricate in the eyes of the world community the 'reality' that Washington needs, which has nothing to do with what is actually happening," Zakharova said.
05:14 GMT 08.08.2024 (Updated: 05:15 GMT 08.08.2024)
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankIn this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia
In this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West is pushing forward a destructive agenda in the South Caucasus, whose goal is to fragment the region and destroy historical ties with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
Earlier, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien in his statement actually admitted that Washington is trying to create conditions for a break between Yerevan and Moscow. He said a significant part of Armenia's population want to distance themselves from Russia, and the United States is creating conditions for this.
"The West is pushing forward a destructive agenda in the South Caucasus, the main goal of which is the same – to fragment the region’s space, destroying Russia’s historical ties with its traditional allies and neighbors," Zakharova said, commenting on O'Brien's words.
Combat Brotherhood joint strategic military exercise of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2024
World
West's Agenda in South Caucasus Does Not Always Meet Interests of Regional States
20 June, 04:52 GMT
She added that the US statements that Armenia wants to turn away from Russia are unfounded, the ties between Russia and Armenia that have been formed over centuries will withstand all the tests of strength.
"As for O'Brien's unfounded assertions that Armenia wants to turn away from Russia, this is another example of the geopolitical engineering inherent in the Americans - the desire to fabricate in the eyes of the world community the 'reality' that Washington needs, which has nothing to do with what is actually happening," Zakharova said.
