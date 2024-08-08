https://sputnikglobe.com/20240808/west-pushing-destructive-agenda-in-south-caucasus---moscow--1119675082.html

West Pushing Destructive Agenda in South Caucasus - Moscow

West Pushing Destructive Agenda in South Caucasus - Moscow

Sputnik International

The West is pushing forward a destructive agenda in the South Caucasus, whose goal is to fragment the region and destroy historical ties with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

2024-08-08T05:14+0000

2024-08-08T05:14+0000

2024-08-08T05:15+0000

world

russia

armenia

west

russian foreign ministry

maria zakharova

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115904836_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_440df93384af34dc02454f9634168f54.jpg

Earlier, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien in his statement actually admitted that Washington is trying to create conditions for a break between Yerevan and Moscow. He said a significant part of Armenia's population want to distance themselves from Russia, and the United States is creating conditions for this."The West is pushing forward a destructive agenda in the South Caucasus, the main goal of which is the same – to fragment the region’s space, destroying Russia’s historical ties with its traditional allies and neighbors," Zakharova said, commenting on O'Brien's words.She added that the US statements that Armenia wants to turn away from Russia are unfounded, the ties between Russia and Armenia that have been formed over centuries will withstand all the tests of strength."As for O'Brien's unfounded assertions that Armenia wants to turn away from Russia, this is another example of the geopolitical engineering inherent in the Americans - the desire to fabricate in the eyes of the world community the 'reality' that Washington needs, which has nothing to do with what is actually happening," Zakharova said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240620/wests-agenda-in-south-caucasus-does-not-always-meet-interests-of-regional-states-1119032060.html

russia

armenia

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south caucasus, us plans for south caucasus, western agenda in south caucasus, moscow condemns us destructive agenda in south caucasus, russia-armenia relations