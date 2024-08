https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/russia-notifies-iaea-on-situation-at-kursk-nuclear-power-plant-amid-ukrainian-attack-on-region-1119701742.html

Russia Notifies IAEA on Situation at Kursk Nuclear Power Plant Amid Ukrainian Attack on Region

Russia has notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the situation at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant amid Kiev's attempted attack on the region, Russia's permanent mission in Vienna said on Friday.

2024-08-09T23:53+0000

2024-08-09T23:53+0000

2024-08-10T00:54+0000

"Russia informed the IAEA about the situation at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in light of Ukraine’s attack of the Kursk Region," the mission said in a statement on its Telegram channel.The Kursk region, which borders Ukraine in Russia’s western part, was attacked by about 1,000 Ukrainian troops and scores of armed vehicles on August 6. Russian troops retaliated by stopping the Ukrainian military from penetrating deep into Russian territory.

