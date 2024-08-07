https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/whats-known-about-ukraines-botched-attack-on-russias-kursk-region-1119668114.html

What’s Known About Ukraine’s Botched Attack on Russia’s Kursk Region?

What’s Known About Ukraine’s Botched Attack on Russia’s Kursk Region?

Sputnik International

The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Wednesday that an operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces who earlier tried to cross into Russia’s Kursk region is under way.

2024-08-07T13:06+0000

2024-08-07T13:06+0000

2024-08-07T13:06+0000

russia

kursk

ukraine

vladimir putin

border

provocation

russia's special operation in ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119667952_0:157:3085:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_570cc96f8bc1dd663d86310255d856fe.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the situation in the Kursk region a "large-scale provocation by the Kiev regime," which he said "is conducting indiscriminate shooting, including from missile weapons, at residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, as well as ambulances."The statement came after the Russian Ministry of Defense stressed that Russia's air, missile and artillery strikes have prevented Ukrainian forces from advancing deep into Russian territory.This followed the region's Acting Governor Aleksey Smirnov writing on his social media that the situation in the Kursk region, which "is heroically resisting attacks by Ukrainian [neo-] Nazis," is under control.Several thousand people have left the shelling and combat zone over the past 24 hours, with more than 300 people, including over 120 children, being placed in temporary accommodation centers, Smirnov added.At least five civilians have been killed and 24 more injured, including six children, as a result of Ukraine’s shelling, Russian Health Ministry spokesman Aleksey Kuznetsov, for his part, confirmed.Russian security units, together with the border troops of the Federal Security Service, repelled the attacks and inflicted fire damage on Kiev's forces.Head of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin has meanwhile ordered the opening of a criminal case in connection with the attacks, while Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik that the shelling is "yet another terrorist attack aimed against civilians" from Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/russian-air-defense-shoots-down-2-more-ukrainian-missiles-over-kursk-region--governor-1119663066.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/russian-army-border-guards-thwart-ukrainian-militants-attempt-to-break-into-kursk-region--1119655964.html

russia

kursk

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian president vladimir putin, russia's kursk region, ukrainian forces' attack on kursk region, an operation to neutralize ukrainian forces who earlier tried to cross into russia’s kursk region, civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, russia’s federal security service