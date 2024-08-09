https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/us-police-release-bodycam-footage-of-officer-trying-to-confront-trump-shooter-1119687834.html
Police in Pennsylvania released body camera footage of an officer who attempted to confront the Trump shooter in the moments before he attempted to assassinate the former US president.
US Police Release Bodycam Footage of Officer Trying to Confront Trump Shooter
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Police in Pennsylvania released body camera footage of an officer who attempted to confront the Trump shooter in the moments before he attempted to assassinate the former US president.
The footage released
Thursday shows an officer trying to get on a rooftop before the shooter, Thomas Crooks, opened fire on Trump. However, the officer is seen quickly getting down from the rooftop without reaching Crooks.
Within seconds, the officer hits the ground and sprints to the other side of the building toward a squad car, where he retrieves his department-provided rifle.
The Butler Township Police Department earlier explained there is no audio in the initial frames of the video as the officer did not activate his bodycam. It's not until he begins loading his firearm that the audio is turned on.
"He's straight up! Right where you picked me up," the officer is heard telling another cop, later describing the gunman as having long hair and a book bag.
As officers descend on the scene, the same officer who spotted Crooks makes his way back onto the rooftop. Brief images on the released footage appear to show a few officers standing near Crooks' body.
Additional footage has offered more insight into the general confusion on the ground in the aftermath of the shooting.
Officials previously said a local law enforcement officer had attempted to climb on to the rooftop but retreated after Crooks pointed a rifle at the officer.
Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump at a campaign rally on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. He shot Trump in the ear, killed one audience member and wounded two others.
The incident prompted scrutiny of the US Secret Service’s failure to prevent the assassination attempt, ultimately leading the agency’s director to resign
.