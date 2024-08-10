Algerian Boxer Khelif Files Complaint Over Online Harassment - Lawyer

International
Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif has filed as complaint with the Paris prosecutor's office over online harassment, her lawyer said.
"Having won a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris, boxer Imane Khelif decided to start a new fight - for justice, dignity and honor. The criminal investigation will determine who initiated this misogynistic, racist and sexist campaign, but will also have to focus on those who supported this lynching," Boudi said on X. According to the official site for French administrative procedures, cyberbullying or online stalking is an offence that can carry a sentence of no more than 10 years in prison.The International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved Khelif's participation in the Olympic women's tournament despite the fact that the boxer had been disqualified from the 2023 World Cup for failing an unspecified gender eligibility test. The International Boxing Association (IBA) found the presence of XY chromosomes and increased testosterone levels in her body. Earlier in August, IOC communications director Mark Adams admitted that there had been no scientific or political consensus on the gender test issue in sports after a controversial Olympic boxing match between Khelif and Italian boxer Angela Carini revived the debate.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - ​​Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has filed a complaint with the Paris prosecutor's office over online harassment, the athlete's lawyer, Nabil Boudi, said on Saturday.
"Having won a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris, boxer Imane Khelif decided to start a new fight - for justice, dignity and honor. The criminal investigation will determine who initiated this misogynistic, racist and sexist campaign, but will also have to focus on those who supported this lynching," Boudi said on X.
According to the official site for French administrative procedures, cyberbullying or online stalking is an offence that can carry a sentence of no more than 10 years in prison.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved Khelif's participation in the Olympic women's tournament despite the fact that the boxer had been disqualified from the 2023 World Cup for failing an unspecified gender eligibility test. The International Boxing Association (IBA) found the presence of XY chromosomes and increased testosterone levels in her body.
Earlier in August, IOC communications director Mark Adams admitted that there had been no scientific or political consensus on the gender test issue in sports after a controversial Olympic boxing match between Khelif and Italian boxer Angela Carini revived the debate.
