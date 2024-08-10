International
Brazilian President Declares 3-Day Mourning for Victims of Passenger Plane Crash
Brazilian President Declares 3-Day Mourning for Victims of Passenger Plane Crash
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared in the early hours of Saturday a three-day mourning in memory of those who died in a passenger plane crash in the town of Vinhedo, outside of the city of Sao Paulo.
"We announce an official three-day mourning in the country in memory of the 61 victims of the tragic accident in Vinhedo," the leader wrote on X. The decree enters into force from the moment of the publication, the document said. The plane with 57 passengers and four crew members fell on one of the residential areas of the town of Vinhedo on Friday, killing everyone on board. No one on the ground was injured. The causes of the crash are unknown.
Brazilian President Declares 3-Day Mourning for Victims of Passenger Plane Crash

05:56 GMT 10.08.2024
Police patrol the street leading to the gated community where a plane crashed in Vinhedo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared in the early hours of Saturday a three-day mourning in memory of those who died in a passenger plane crash in the town of Vinhedo, outside of the city of Sao Paulo.
"We announce an official three-day mourning in the country in memory of the 61 victims of the tragic accident in Vinhedo," the leader wrote on X.
The decree enters into force from the moment of the publication, the document said.
The plane with 57 passengers and four crew members fell on one of the residential areas of the town of Vinhedo on Friday, killing everyone on board. No one on the ground was injured. The causes of the crash are unknown.
