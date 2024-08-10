https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/from-empirical-judgments-to-true-reason-why-todays-ai-still-falls-short-of-true-intelligence-1119709335.html

From Empirical Judgments to True Reason: Why Today’s AI Still Falls Short of True Intelligence

From Empirical Judgments to True Reason: Why Today’s AI Still Falls Short of True Intelligence

Sputnik International

The appearance of consumer-grade generative AI has fueled intense speculation in the popular imagination about the future of the technology and its implications for humanity. Sputnik sat down with the director of one of Russia’s leading computer research institutions to get a better sense of where the technology is really at today.

2024-08-10T15:41+0000

2024-08-10T15:41+0000

2024-08-10T15:44+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

russia

openai

artificial intelligence (ai)

it

math

mathematics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0a/1119710102_0:0:3126:1759_1920x0_80_0_0_fb937b650d69bb1e0e30de1d4fd7b914.jpg

The immense power of modern computing hardware and the ability to process vast amounts of data has facilitated vast strides into generative artificial intelligence, but the technology still has quite a ways to go before reaching a state the great philosophers would describe as genuine autonomy and the ability to reason, says Dr. Arutyun Avetisyan, director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for System Programming.Generative AI has made major advances in this direction, but has not passed the threshold outlined by mathematicians and philosophers when it comes to the creation of computing systems capable of genuine, independent reasoning and a human-like ability to think, the professor said, pointing to the arguments expressed by 18th century German philosopher Emmanuel Kant regarding experiential vs. inherent knowledge.“What did Kant say? That all knowledge begins with experience, and at the same time, that experience will never guarantee true universality. Thus, he set out certain limitations. And if we take his main works, he believed that one of the main properties of reason is the handling of a priori knowledge. What is a priori knowledge? Knowledge which is independent of experience,” Dr. Avetisyan explained.Of course, leading minds are working in this direction, and the emergence of a strong AI is possible at some point, Avetisyan says, but he doesn’t believe this is something likely happen in the immediate future – either in the next year, the next few years, the next decade and possibly the lifetimes of adults today.Open Architecture Models for Genuinely Open AITherefore, Avetisyan and the Institute for System Programming have focused their resources and energies on problems related to weak AI – a space where there is definitely plenty of room to grow, and many issues, both technical and societal, which remain to be dealt with – not least among them revolving around security and trust.In today’s world, the professor explained, the unprecedented availability of standardized computing power and large volumes of information have allowed even “far from the most advanced mathematical methods” to “achieve very serious results” using so-called generative or large language model-based AI. The technology’s future lies in mass adoption by companies and customers, and just as importantly, genuinely open architecture, the academic stressed.Today, Avetisyan noted, the GitHub developer platform – which allows creators to create, store, manage and share their code, is the largest platform for collaborative development on open source projects, with its user base exploding from five million to more than 100 million people worldwide, “all of them…simultaneously creating new technologies and knowledge.”“From this, we must learn to create products and be technologically independent,” the academic said, pointing to the development by Russian programmers of dozens of operating systems based on Linux which have proven invaluable for Russian industry.“It’s impossible to compete by making a system closed, because you will not be able to gather the necessary amount of knowledge and personnel in one place,” Avetisyan stressed, expressing confidence that closed architecture AI models like OpenAI, ChatGPT and others will inevitably be met with competitive open models, with the latter to be vital for the appearance of secure generative AI architecture.For this to occur, Russia needs its own development “toolkit,” financial resources and the organizational understanding require to mitigate risks, maximize returns, and ensure the flow of knowledge into the country, Avetisyan said, pointing out that the Institute for System Programming has already developed an array of tools, like Svace and Crusher, to address vulnerabilities with major generative AI tools like PyTorch and TensorFlow, and shared them to improve these systems.In that sense, Dr. Avetisyan is an advocate of “trusted artificial intelligence,” which he defines as AI for which documentation exists and is available describing the mechanisms of its operation.“There are no such documents in in artificial intelligence yet. But this process has already been launched all over the world,” Avetisyan said, pointing to efforts by nations to introduce regulations to mitigate AI’s risks, maximize openness and ensure ethical behavior.Furthermore, “when we’re talking about prohibitions, it is necessary to ensure that these issues are not decided on only by IT specialists or mathematicians. They should participate, but experts from the humanities must be involved, because we see some things differently,” the professor emphasized. “I always joke that if you give us [scientists, ed.] the task of keeping everyone safe and happy, we will chip everyone and everyone will smile all the time.”“If there are no control technologies, one can sign any declaration, but they will be meaningless. There must be an understanding of the situation [among authorities] and further development. And [in Russia] we have it. The government launched the Trusted Artificial Intelligence Research Center within the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for System Programming back in 2021, while the global regulatory trend began only in 2023,” Avetisyan said, pointing to efforts now being undertaken in the European Union and the United States in this direction.For now, there are a number of AI-related technological issues that must be addressed, not just in Russia but globally, Avetisyan said.“For example, optimization tasks: it would be great if we could spend an order of magnitude less energy and computing resources to achieve the same result. Or if there was a model that works on a smartphone, and for its quality to be similar to that of a large model. I attribute these areas to the efficiency and productivity of the code,” he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/apple-announces-deal-with-openai-officially-jumping-into-ai-tech-wave-1118909131.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/trump-allies-drafting-ai-manhattan-projects-for-defense--reports-1119399618.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/nsa-whistleblower-snowden-says-governments-corporations-trying-to-monopolize-ai-1118786326.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/eu-beats-us-to-devise-first-ai-rulebook-1117306274.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

is russia a strong ai power, what is strong ai power, what is weak ai, what did kant say about ai