IOC’s Bach Rules Out Seeking New Term as Olympic Chief

IOC’s Bach Rules Out Seeking New Term as Olympic Chief

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Saturday that he would not stand for a third term as Olympic chief after his second one ends in 2025.

"As a result of deep deliberations and extensive discussions with my family ... I have come to the conclusion that I should not have my mandate extended beyond the term limits stipulated in the Olympic Charter," Bach told the 142nd IOC session in Paris.The 70-year-old German was asked to stay on for another term at the 141st IOC session in Mumbai in October. The new IOC president will be voted on at the 143rd session in March 2025. Bach told the Olympic committee meeting in Paris that he would not want the Olympic Charter changed to have his stay at the helm of IOC extended beyond eight years.

