https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/kalashnikovs-rpl-20-machine-gun-ready-for-military-testing---chief-designer-1119709202.html
Kalashnikov's RPL-20 Machine Gun Ready for Military Testing - Chief Designer
Kalashnikov's RPL-20 Machine Gun Ready for Military Testing - Chief Designer
Sputnik International
Kalashnikov's 5.45-caliber RPL-20 machine gun is about to hit the market in Russia, the arms maker's chief designer, Sergey Urzhumtsev, said on Saturday.
2024-08-10T13:03+0000
2024-08-10T13:03+0000
2024-08-10T13:03+0000
military
moscow
russia
kalashnikov
machine gun
patriot park
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102682/01/1026820127_0:160:3076:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_7b766b22fff2fb53d3bfc86422d3f90b.jpg
"The first batch was manufactured for transfer to the customer for military testing," Urzhumtsev told reporters in Patriot Park, near Moscow. The machine gun is available in two versions, 590 and 415 millimeters in length. It uses an ammunition belt of 100-200 rounds that allows it to generate high-density bursts of fire. The gun is effective against manpower, vehicles and artillery. It is expected to improve and expand combat capabilities of army and airborne forces, marines and special forces. Urzhumtsev spoke to the press ahead of the annual Army Forum, which will take place in Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka on Moscow's outskirts from August 12-14.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/why-is-kalashnikovs-zala-kub-drone-a-nightmare-for-ukrainian-military-1116102515.html
moscow
russia
patriot park
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102682/01/1026820127_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9ac424cdc73495c6858cb0229c25136b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kalashnikov's rpl-20 machine gun, 5.45-caliber, arms maker
kalashnikov's rpl-20 machine gun, 5.45-caliber, arms maker
Kalashnikov's RPL-20 Machine Gun Ready for Military Testing - Chief Designer
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kalashnikov's 5.45-caliber RPL-20 machine gun is about to hit the market in Russia, the arms maker's chief designer, Sergey Urzhumtsev, said on Saturday.
"The first batch was manufactured for transfer to the customer for military testing," Urzhumtsev told reporters in Patriot Park, near Moscow.
The machine gun is available in two versions, 590 and 415 millimeters in length. It uses an ammunition belt of 100-200 rounds that allows it to generate high-density bursts of fire.
The gun is effective against manpower, vehicles and artillery. It is expected to improve and expand combat capabilities of army
and airborne forces, marines and special forces.
Urzhumtsev spoke to the press ahead of the annual Army Forum, which will take place in Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka on Moscow's outskirts from August 12-14.