https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/kalashnikovs-rpl-20-machine-gun-ready-for-military-testing---chief-designer-1119709202.html

Kalashnikov's RPL-20 Machine Gun Ready for Military Testing - Chief Designer

Kalashnikov's RPL-20 Machine Gun Ready for Military Testing - Chief Designer

Sputnik International

Kalashnikov's 5.45-caliber RPL-20 machine gun is about to hit the market in Russia, the arms maker's chief designer, Sergey Urzhumtsev, said on Saturday.

2024-08-10T13:03+0000

2024-08-10T13:03+0000

2024-08-10T13:03+0000

military

moscow

russia

kalashnikov

machine gun

patriot park

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102682/01/1026820127_0:160:3076:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_7b766b22fff2fb53d3bfc86422d3f90b.jpg

"The first batch was manufactured for transfer to the customer for military testing," Urzhumtsev told reporters in Patriot Park, near Moscow. The machine gun is available in two versions, 590 and 415 millimeters in length. It uses an ammunition belt of 100-200 rounds that allows it to generate high-density bursts of fire. The gun is effective against manpower, vehicles and artillery. It is expected to improve and expand combat capabilities of army and airborne forces, marines and special forces. Urzhumtsev spoke to the press ahead of the annual Army Forum, which will take place in Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka on Moscow's outskirts from August 12-14.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/why-is-kalashnikovs-zala-kub-drone-a-nightmare-for-ukrainian-military-1116102515.html

moscow

russia

patriot park

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kalashnikov's rpl-20 machine gun, 5.45-caliber, arms maker