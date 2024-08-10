International
Kalashnikov's RPL-20 Machine Gun Ready for Military Testing - Chief Designer
Kalashnikov's RPL-20 Machine Gun Ready for Military Testing - Chief Designer
Kalashnikov's 5.45-caliber RPL-20 machine gun is about to hit the market in Russia, the arms maker's chief designer, Sergey Urzhumtsev, said on Saturday.
"The first batch was manufactured for transfer to the customer for military testing," Urzhumtsev told reporters in Patriot Park, near Moscow. The machine gun is available in two versions, 590 and 415 millimeters in length. It uses an ammunition belt of 100-200 rounds that allows it to generate high-density bursts of fire. The gun is effective against manpower, vehicles and artillery. It is expected to improve and expand combat capabilities of army and airborne forces, marines and special forces. Urzhumtsev spoke to the press ahead of the annual Army Forum, which will take place in Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka on Moscow's outskirts from August 12-14.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kalashnikov's 5.45-caliber RPL-20 machine gun is about to hit the market in Russia, the arms maker's chief designer, Sergey Urzhumtsev, said on Saturday.
"The first batch was manufactured for transfer to the customer for military testing," Urzhumtsev told reporters in Patriot Park, near Moscow.
The machine gun is available in two versions, 590 and 415 millimeters in length. It uses an ammunition belt of 100-200 rounds that allows it to generate high-density bursts of fire.
The gun is effective against manpower, vehicles and artillery. It is expected to improve and expand combat capabilities of army and airborne forces, marines and special forces.
Urzhumtsev spoke to the press ahead of the annual Army Forum, which will take place in Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka on Moscow's outskirts from August 12-14.
