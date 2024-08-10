https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/navajo-tribe-says-short-term-deal-reached-to-halt-uranium-transport-on-its-land-amid-talks-1119703858.html
Navajo Tribe Says Short-Term Deal Reached to Halt Uranium Transport on Its Land Amid Talks
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs recently negotiated a short-term agreement with Energy Fuels Resource to temporarily halt the firm from hauling uranium ore through the Navajo Nation reservation in the United States, Navajo Nation Washington Office Executive Director Justin Ahasteen told Sputnik.
Last week, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren announced that he deployed Navajo police to stop Energy Fuels Resource from illegally transporting uranium across the tribe's reservation due to the tribe's public health concerns. The ban enters into force on August 12. The Navajo Nation expects new guidelines to regulate the transportation of uranium ore through its reservation to be formalized into law next week, Justin Ahasteen said.Ahasteen added that Navajo officials have pending meeting requests with both the US Environmental Protection Agency and the US Department of Transportation to address these critical issues. They also have yet to meet with White House officials as well to discuss this matter, Ahasteen mentioned.The decision by Energy Fuels Resource to transport uranium ore through the Navajo Nation reservation raised significant concerns about the health risks it created for the tribal community, Ahasteen said.Nygren has been actively collaborating with the Navajo Nation Council and other stakeholders to demand that President Joe Biden and US federal agencies take action to stop these transports, Ahasteen added.The Navajo Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the United States, is concerned that as the United States seeks to revive its domestic nuclear fuel industry following a ban on US imports of Russian uranium, increased transportation of uranium ore through their land will expose their tribal members to health risks.Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs was able to negotiate a short-term agreement with Energy Fuels Resource recently to temporarily halt the transportation of uranium ore through Navajo land, according to Ahasteen.Ahasteen added that Navajo officials have pending meeting requests with members of the Biden administration to discuss this issue.The Navajo Nation is expected to formalize regulations next week on the transport of uranium ore through its reservation, Ahasteen said.
Navajo Tribe Says Short-Term Deal Reached to Halt Uranium Transport on Its Land Amid Talks
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs recently negotiated a short-term agreement with Energy Fuels Resource to temporarily halt the firm from hauling uranium ore through the Navajo Nation reservation in the United States, Navajo Nation Washington Office Executive Director Justin Ahasteen told Sputnik.
Last week, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren announced that he deployed Navajo police to stop Energy Fuels Resource from illegally transporting uranium across the tribe's reservation due to the tribe's public health concerns.
"I can confirm that Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has successfully negotiated a short-term agreement with Energy Fuels Resource, Inc., pausing the transport of uranium," Ahasteen said on Friday. "This pause is intended to allow for a thorough discussion and planning process with the Navajo Nation."
The ban enters into force on August 12.
The Navajo Nation expects new guidelines to regulate the transportation of uranium ore through its reservation to be formalized into law next week, Justin Ahasteen said.
"We are currently in the process of developing comprehensive transportation guidelines, which we expect to be formalized into Navajo law by next week," Ahasteen said on Friday. "These regulations will include notification requirements and civil penalties for any violations."
Ahasteen added that Navajo officials
have pending meeting requests with both the US Environmental Protection Agency and the US Department of Transportation to address these critical issues. They also have yet to meet with White House officials as well to discuss this matter, Ahasteen mentioned.
The decision by Energy Fuels Resource to transport uranium ore through the Navajo Nation reservation raised significant concerns about the health risks it created for the tribal community, Ahasteen said.
"Energy Fuels Resource, Inc. began transporting uranium ore from Pinyon Plain Mine on July 30th, passing through several tribal communities on its way to White Mesa Mill in Utah," Ahasteen said on Friday. "This has raised significant concerns about the health and safety of these communities."
Nygren has been actively collaborating with the Navajo Nation Council and other stakeholders to demand that President Joe Biden and US federal agencies take action to stop these transports, Ahasteen added.
The Navajo Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the United States, is concerned that as the United States seeks to revive its domestic nuclear fuel industry following a ban on US imports of Russian uranium, increased transportation of uranium ore through their land will expose their tribal members to health risks.
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs was able to negotiate a short-term agreement with Energy Fuels Resource recently to temporarily halt the transportation of uranium ore through Navajo land, according to Ahasteen.
Ahasteen added that Navajo officials have pending meeting requests with members of the Biden administration to discuss this issue.
The Navajo Nation is expected to formalize regulations next week on the transport of uranium ore through its reservation, Ahasteen said.