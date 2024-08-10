https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/navajo-tribe-says-short-term-deal-reached-to-halt-uranium-transport-on-its-land-amid-talks-1119703858.html

Navajo Tribe Says Short-Term Deal Reached to Halt Uranium Transport on Its Land Amid Talks

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs recently negotiated a short-term agreement with Energy Fuels Resource to temporarily halt the firm from hauling uranium ore through the Navajo Nation reservation in the United States, Navajo Nation Washington Office Executive Director Justin Ahasteen told Sputnik.

joe biden

arizona

navajo nation

us environmental protection agency (epa)

us department of transportation

Last week, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren announced that he deployed Navajo police to stop Energy Fuels Resource from illegally transporting uranium across the tribe's reservation due to the tribe's public health concerns. The ban enters into force on August 12. The Navajo Nation expects new guidelines to regulate the transportation of uranium ore through its reservation to be formalized into law next week, Justin Ahasteen said.Ahasteen added that Navajo officials have pending meeting requests with both the US Environmental Protection Agency and the US Department of Transportation to address these critical issues. They also have yet to meet with White House officials as well to discuss this matter, Ahasteen mentioned.The decision by Energy Fuels Resource to transport uranium ore through the Navajo Nation reservation raised significant concerns about the health risks it created for the tribal community, Ahasteen said.Nygren has been actively collaborating with the Navajo Nation Council and other stakeholders to demand that President Joe Biden and US federal agencies take action to stop these transports, Ahasteen added.The Navajo Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the United States, is concerned that as the United States seeks to revive its domestic nuclear fuel industry following a ban on US imports of Russian uranium, increased transportation of uranium ore through their land will expose their tribal members to health risks.Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs was able to negotiate a short-term agreement with Energy Fuels Resource recently to temporarily halt the transportation of uranium ore through Navajo land, according to Ahasteen.Ahasteen added that Navajo officials have pending meeting requests with members of the Biden administration to discuss this issue.The Navajo Nation is expected to formalize regulations next week on the transport of uranium ore through its reservation, Ahasteen said.

americas

arizona

navajo nation

