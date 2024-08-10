International
South Korea Increases Russian Coal Supplies by 60% in June to 1.5Mln Tonnes - Estimates
Russian coal supplies to South Korea in June increased by 60% to 1.5 million tonnes in June in annual and volume terms, which is the largest result since March, Sputnik's estimates, based on the South Korean statistics service, showed.
In revenues, Russia's coal supplies to South Korea have increased by $182 million in June. Meanwhile, in the period from January-June Seoul imported 1.7 times less Russian coal than in the same period last year, or 8.4 million tonnes for $1.1 billion, which was Russia's lowest figure for the first half of the year since 2014. In June, South Korea mainly imported Russian bituminous coal, purchasing 1.48 million tonnes for $176.2 million. Seoul also imported almost 37,000 tonnes of Russian anthracite for $5.8 million. Russia remains the third largest coal supplier to South Korea, following Australia with 17.4 million tonnes of coal exported in a half year and Indonesia, with 13.7 million tonnes exported.
09:48 GMT 10.08.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian coal supplies to South Korea in June increased by 60% to 1.5 million tonnes in June in annual and volume terms, which is the largest result since March, Sputnik's estimates, based on the South Korean statistics service, showed.
In revenues, Russia's coal supplies to South Korea have increased by $182 million in June.
Meanwhile, in the period from January-June Seoul imported 1.7 times less Russian coal than in the same period last year, or 8.4 million tonnes for $1.1 billion, which was Russia's lowest figure for the first half of the year since 2014.
In June, South Korea mainly imported Russian bituminous coal, purchasing 1.48 million tonnes for $176.2 million. Seoul also imported almost 37,000 tonnes of Russian anthracite for $5.8 million.
Vladimir Putin launches the Russian section of the Russian-China oil pipeline in 2010 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2023
Gaslighting, Defined: Did Germany Really Resort to Burning Coal Because Russia Starved It of Gas?
22 January 2023, 19:23 GMT
Russia remains the third largest coal supplier to South Korea, following Australia with 17.4 million tonnes of coal exported in a half year and Indonesia, with 13.7 million tonnes exported.
