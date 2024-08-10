International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/ukraine-losing-battle-to-recruit-new-cannon-fodder-for-nato-proxy-war-1119705232.html
Ukraine Losing Battle to Recruit New ‘Cannon Fodder' For NATO Proxy War
Ukraine Losing Battle to Recruit New ‘Cannon Fodder' For NATO Proxy War
Sputnik International
The Kiev regime is facing a losing battle to recruit new ‘cannon fodder’ amid huge manpower losses in the NATO proxy conflict with Russia.
2024-08-10T12:33+0000
2024-08-10T12:33+0000
ukraine
draft law
military draft
conscription
nato
proxy war
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/01/1117682434_0:0:2500:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_7cdbe40d5785c11ca78bb33cc2ae8115.jpg
The Kiev regime’s huge combat losses go hand in hand with its losing battle to recruit new "cannon fodder."Conscription is becoming increasingly tough, despite assurances to the contrary spouted by official spokesmen for Ukraine’s military, The Wall Street Journal admitted.While troops at the front in eastern Ukraine are reportedly desperately short of men, draft dodgers are tirelessly devising strategies to avoid enlistment. Amid reports of commanders sending new recruits into the trenches without proper training, and with the only way to leave the military being injury, death, or the end of the conflagration, the outlet noted that men would rather be:It should be noted that the postgrad loophole has effectively been shut down “so that postgraduate study does not turn into a corrupt tool to avoid mobilization,” per Ukraine’s Ministry of Education.Draft officers are described as having fanned out across the country in a race to dole out the dreaded summonses that require one to show up at a recruitment office within days or face an arrest warrant.A law tightening Ukraine's mobilization rules went into effect on May 18 and aims at replenishing Ukrainian forces, depleted by more than two years of NATO’s proxy conflict. Ukraine is now facing not only a drastic shortage of men to fill battle ranks, but an unprecedented demographic crisis of its own making amid efforts to forcibly mobilize men aged 18-60 and even snatching mentally and physically handicapped draft-age men off the streets.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/ukraine-army-drafting-30000-new-recruits-monthly-since-may---reports-1119575123.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/only-brute-force-can-force-draft-age-ukrainians-in-europe-to-go-home-to-face-near-certain-death-1119521472.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/01/1117682434_0:0:2224:1667_1920x0_80_0_0_3ace0b46fd7277ce3c739fcd5bcb0ec8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
drastic shortage of manpower in the ukrainian army, how are ukraine's men dodging the draft, russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, mobilization ukraine, ukraine draft, ukraine draconian laws, zelensky tyranny, nato proxy conflict with russia.
drastic shortage of manpower in the ukrainian army, how are ukraine's men dodging the draft, russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, mobilization ukraine, ukraine draft, ukraine draconian laws, zelensky tyranny, nato proxy conflict with russia.

Ukraine Losing Battle to Recruit New ‘Cannon Fodder' For NATO Proxy War

12:33 GMT 10.08.2024
© AP Photo / Kostiantyn LiberovA Ukrainian soldier helps a wounded fellow. File photo
A Ukrainian soldier helps a wounded fellow. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2024
© AP Photo / Kostiantyn Liberov
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
A drastic shortage of manpower in the Ukrainian Army has hounded the Kiev regime to such an extent that it has not only tightened its mobilization rules, but shown willingness to recruit deserters and convicted felons.
The Kiev regime’s huge combat losses go hand in hand with its losing battle to recruit new "cannon fodder."
Conscription is becoming increasingly tough, despite assurances to the contrary spouted by official spokesmen for Ukraine’s military, The Wall Street Journal admitted.
While troops at the front in eastern Ukraine are reportedly desperately short of men, draft dodgers are tirelessly devising strategies to avoid enlistment. Amid reports of commanders sending new recruits into the trenches without proper training, and with the only way to leave the military being injury, death, or the end of the conflagration, the outlet noted that men would rather be:
Fleeced by smugglers, who charge up to $15,000 to get men out of the country illegally;
Apply for postgraduate education programs (traditionally coming with an exemption from the draft), which reached a record high of 90,000 men this year;
Go into hiding;
It should be noted that the postgrad loophole has effectively been shut down “so that postgraduate study does not turn into a corrupt tool to avoid mobilization,” per Ukraine’s Ministry of Education.
Draft officers are described as having fanned out across the country in a race to dole out the dreaded summonses that require one to show up at a recruitment office within days or face an arrest warrant.
Mobilization underway in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2024
World
Ukrainian Army Drafting 30,000 New Recruits Monthly Since May - Reports
31 July, 05:40 GMT
A law tightening Ukraine's mobilization rules went into effect on May 18 and aims at replenishing Ukrainian forces, depleted by more than two years of NATO’s proxy conflict. Ukraine is now facing not only a drastic shortage of men to fill battle ranks, but an unprecedented demographic crisis of its own making amid efforts to forcibly mobilize men aged 18-60 and even snatching mentally and physically handicapped draft-age men off the streets.
Ukrainians gather in front of a closed Ukraine's passport service point at the shopping center in Warsaw, Poland, on April 24, 2024. Ukraine on April 23, 2024 suspended consular services for men of fighting age living abroad, after announcing measures to bring them home amid manpower shortages in the army fighting Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2024
Analysis
Only ‘Brute Force’ Can Force Draft-Age Ukrainians in Europe to Go Home to Face Near-Certain Death
26 July, 15:56 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала