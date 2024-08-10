https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/ukraine-losing-battle-to-recruit-new-cannon-fodder-for-nato-proxy-war-1119705232.html

Ukraine Losing Battle to Recruit New ‘Cannon Fodder' For NATO Proxy War

The Kiev regime is facing a losing battle to recruit new ‘cannon fodder’ amid huge manpower losses in the NATO proxy conflict with Russia.

The Kiev regime’s huge combat losses go hand in hand with its losing battle to recruit new "cannon fodder."Conscription is becoming increasingly tough, despite assurances to the contrary spouted by official spokesmen for Ukraine’s military, The Wall Street Journal admitted.While troops at the front in eastern Ukraine are reportedly desperately short of men, draft dodgers are tirelessly devising strategies to avoid enlistment. Amid reports of commanders sending new recruits into the trenches without proper training, and with the only way to leave the military being injury, death, or the end of the conflagration, the outlet noted that men would rather be:It should be noted that the postgrad loophole has effectively been shut down “so that postgraduate study does not turn into a corrupt tool to avoid mobilization,” per Ukraine’s Ministry of Education.Draft officers are described as having fanned out across the country in a race to dole out the dreaded summonses that require one to show up at a recruitment office within days or face an arrest warrant.A law tightening Ukraine's mobilization rules went into effect on May 18 and aims at replenishing Ukrainian forces, depleted by more than two years of NATO’s proxy conflict. Ukraine is now facing not only a drastic shortage of men to fill battle ranks, but an unprecedented demographic crisis of its own making amid efforts to forcibly mobilize men aged 18-60 and even snatching mentally and physically handicapped draft-age men off the streets.

