https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/ukrainian-attack-leaves-13-kursk-residents-injured-2-of-them-seriously---acting-governor-1119714382.html
Ukrainian Attack Leaves 13 Kursk Residents Injured, 2 of Them Seriously - Acting Governor
Ukrainian Attack Leaves 13 Kursk Residents Injured, 2 of Them Seriously - Acting Governor
Sputnik International
Thirteen people were injured, two seriously, after a downed Ukrainian missile fell on a residence in the Kursk region, sparking a fire.
2024-08-10T23:28+0000
2024-08-10T23:28+0000
2024-08-10T23:28+0000
russia
russian emergencies ministry
sputnik
alexander smirnov
ukraine
kursk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/08/1119680730_0:118:1255:823_1920x0_80_0_0_ae56bad40c95e3a5d38c32f8e564a030.jpg
Earlier, Smirnov reported that the downed Ukrainian missile had fallen on a residential building in the city of Kursk, a fire broke out. Several ambulance crews are working at the scene, he added. In addition, Smirnov's deputy Andrey Belostotsky, the region's acting health minister, Yekaterina Pismennaya and Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak went to the scene of the emergency. "A full inspection of the house will be carried out as soon as the situation allows," Smirnov emphasized.At the same time, the regional headquarters of the Russian Emergencies Ministry earlier reported that the supporting structures of the residential building in Kursk, where the downed Ukrainian missile fell, had not been damaged. The fire was extinguished, 15 people were rescued, 30 were evacuated, it added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/watch-russian-iskander-m-missile-demolish-ukrainian-armed-forces-brigade-in-russias-kursk-region-1119708829.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/08/1119680730_0:0:1255:941_1920x0_80_0_0_cc86da4fd4fc2d728c359547b2aad9bf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kursk invasion, kursk offensive, ukraine attacks inside russia
kursk invasion, kursk offensive, ukraine attacks inside russia
Ukrainian Attack Leaves 13 Kursk Residents Injured, 2 of Them Seriously - Acting Governor
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thirteen people were injured in the Ukrainian attack on the city of Kursk, two of them are in serious condition, several ambulance crews are working at the scene, the region's acting governor, Alexey Smirnov, said on Sunday.
Earlier, Smirnov reported that the downed Ukrainian missile had fallen on a residential building in the city of Kursk, a fire broke out.
"All emergency services are working at the site of the fall of the debris of the downed Ukrainian missile on a multi-storey building in Kursk. Unfortunately, 13 people have been injured as a result of the attack by Ukrainian terrorists, two of them are in serious condition," Smirnov said on Telegram.
Several ambulance crews are working at the scene, he added.
In addition, Smirnov's deputy Andrey Belostotsky, the region's acting health minister, Yekaterina Pismennaya and Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak went to the scene of the emergency.
"A full inspection of the house will be carried out as soon as the situation allows," Smirnov emphasized.
At the same time, the regional headquarters of the Russian Emergencies Ministry earlier reported that the supporting structures of the residential building in Kursk, where the downed Ukrainian missile fell, had not been damaged. The fire was extinguished, 15 people were rescued, 30 were evacuated, it added.