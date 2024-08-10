https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/ukrainian-attack-leaves-13-kursk-residents-injured-2-of-them-seriously---acting-governor-1119714382.html

Ukrainian Attack Leaves 13 Kursk Residents Injured, 2 of Them Seriously - Acting Governor

Thirteen people were injured, two seriously, after a downed Ukrainian missile fell on a residence in the Kursk region, sparking a fire.

Earlier, Smirnov reported that the downed Ukrainian missile had fallen on a residential building in the city of Kursk, a fire broke out. Several ambulance crews are working at the scene, he added. In addition, Smirnov's deputy Andrey Belostotsky, the region's acting health minister, Yekaterina Pismennaya and Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak went to the scene of the emergency. "A full inspection of the house will be carried out as soon as the situation allows," Smirnov emphasized.At the same time, the regional headquarters of the Russian Emergencies Ministry earlier reported that the supporting structures of the residential building in Kursk, where the downed Ukrainian missile fell, had not been damaged. The fire was extinguished, 15 people were rescued, 30 were evacuated, it added.

