Watch Russian Iskander-M Missile Demolish Ukrainian Armed Forces Brigade in Russia's Kursk Region
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the destruction of the command post of a Ukrainian Armed Forces brigade in the Kursk region with a missile strike, the Defense Ministry said.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (Mod) has released footage showing the destruction of the command post of a Ukrainian Armed Forces brigade in the Kursk region with a missile strike."The missile hit the reconnaissance site where the command post of the unit of the 22nd separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area of the Kursk region was located," it added.The command staff of the brigade, number 15 personnel, were killed.
The Russian Iskander-M, a short-range ballistic missile system, combines advanced inertial and satellite-based guidance technologies, ensuring high precision and accuracy in its strikes.
"The strike was carried out by an Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system," the MoD said.
"The missile hit the reconnaissance site where the command post of the unit of the 22nd separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area of the Kursk region was located," it added.
The command staff of the brigade, number 15 personnel
, were killed.