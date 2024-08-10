https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/watch-russian-iskander-m-missile-demolish-ukrainian-armed-forces-brigade-in-russias-kursk-region-1119708829.html

Watch Russian Iskander-M Missile Demolish Ukrainian Armed Forces Brigade in Russia's Kursk Region

Watch Russian Iskander-M Missile Demolish Ukrainian Armed Forces Brigade in Russia's Kursk Region

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the destruction of the command post of a Ukrainian Armed Forces brigade in the Kursk region with a missile strike, the Defense Ministry said.

2024-08-10T17:05+0000

2024-08-10T17:05+0000

2024-08-10T17:05+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

ukrainian armed forces

russia

ukraine

defense ministry

iskander-m

kursk

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0a/1119711413_0:76:2200:1314_1920x0_80_0_0_f4b90bfb6281309170838e6fe8f7a88b.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defense (Mod) has released footage showing the destruction of the command post of a Ukrainian Armed Forces brigade in the Kursk region with a missile strike."The missile hit the reconnaissance site where the command post of the unit of the 22nd separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area of the Kursk region was located," it added.The command staff of the brigade, number 15 personnel, were killed.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Iskander-M Missile Demolishes Ukrainian Armed Forces Brigade in Russia's Kursk Region Sputnik International Russian Iskander-M Missile Demolishes Ukrainian Armed Forces Brigade in Russia's Kursk Region 2024-08-10T17:05+0000 true PT0M27S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian iskander-m missile, ukrainian armed forces, kursk region, missile strike