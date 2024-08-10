International
US Air Force Gives Boeing $2.5Bln Contract Boost on E-7 Early Warning Work - Pentagon
The US Air Force has approved a more than $2.5 billion contract extension to Boeing Military Aircraft for additional rapid prototyping work on E-7 Wedgetail early warning and control aircraft, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
"Boeing Defense, Space, and Security, Boeing Military Aircraft, Tukwila, Washington, has been awarded a $2,560,846,860 modification ...contract ...for E-7A Rapid Prototyping," the release stated on Friday. Work on the contract will be performed in Tukwila, Washington over the next five years and is expected to be completed by August 28, 2029, the Defense Department said. Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Massachusetts will oversee the work as its contracting activity, it said.
04:37 GMT 10.08.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Air Force has approved a more than $2.5 billion contract extension to Boeing Military Aircraft for additional rapid prototyping work on E-7 Wedgetail early warning and control aircraft, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
"Boeing Defense, Space, and Security, Boeing Military Aircraft, Tukwila, Washington, has been awarded a $2,560,846,860 modification ...contract ...for E-7A Rapid Prototyping," the release stated on Friday.
Work on the contract will be performed in Tukwila, Washington over the next five years and is expected to be completed by August 28, 2029, the Defense Department said.
Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Massachusetts will oversee the work as its contracting activity, it said.
