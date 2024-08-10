https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/venezuela-discussing-sanctions-free-economic-zone-with-group-of-allies---deputy-un-envoy-1119701967.html

Venezuela Discussing Sanctions Free Economic Zone With Group of Allies - Deputy UN Envoy

Venezuela Discussing Sanctions Free Economic Zone With Group of Allies - Deputy UN Envoy

Sputnik International

Venezuela would like to implement a sanctions-free zone among allied members to ease the lives of citizens, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Joaquin Perez Ayestaran told Sputnik.

2024-08-10T01:26+0000

2024-08-10T01:26+0000

2024-08-10T04:36+0000

world

venezuela

the united nations (un)

sanctions

us sanctions

un charter

russia

multipolar world

us hegemony

unipolar world order

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083353164_0:123:2367:1454_1920x0_80_0_0_f737657aeb0f3247f1acb3025a8ed9ad.jpg

Venezuela's Deputy Ambassador to the UN Joaquin Perez told Sputnik that Caracas is discussing with allies the establishment of a sanctions-free zone, expressing confidence that it will not take long. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil first introduced the initiative in September 2023. According to Perez, "discussions are ongoing" on this initiative. Now, Venezuela is considering options on gaining support for the idea in order to make it a reality. The Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter was established on July 6, 2021, in New York. It currently includes 18 member states, such as Russia, Syria, Iran, and China.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/dedollarization-now-underway-because-of-us-policies-says-senate-hopeful-1119141516.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/venezuela-proposes-un-to-create-sanctions-free-zone-1113624275.html

venezuela

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

venezuela, sanctions, free economic zone, sanctions free zone, no west, western sanctions, western restrictions, western colonialism, western hegemony, us hegemony, unipolar world order