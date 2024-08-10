https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/venezuela-will-contribute-to-brics-with-its-largest-oil-reserves-in-world---deputy-un-envoy-1119702706.html

Venezuela Will Contribute to BRICS With Its Largest Oil Reserves in World - Deputy UN Envoy

Venezuela would make a great addition to the BRICS alliance because it possesses the largest oil reserves in the world, Venezuela's Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Joaquin Perez Ayestaran said in an interview.

“We believe Venezuela will be a great addition to BRICS, we have the largest certified reserves of oil in the world that will also add to the basket of products that BRICS as a whole can offer,” Perez Ayestaran told Sputnik.Venezuela hopes the decision on its joining BRICS will be announced at the group's next summit in the Russian city of Kazan in October, Joaquin Perez Ayestaran said.The BRICS alliance is leading the new composition of the multipolar world and Venezuela wishes to contribute to it, Joaquin Perez Ayestaran added.“BRICS is at the forefront of this new multipolar world that has emerged and Venezuela wants to contribute to the consolidation of this new world,” Perez Ayestaran said.Venezuela would like to implement a sanctions-free zone among allied members to ease the lives of citizens, Joaquin Perez Ayestaran said.The zone aims to allow doing business with one another without being restricted by the impact of sanctions and is being discussed among the Group of Friends on a political level but also separately more on the action-oriented side, he added.The Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter was established on July 6, 2021, in New York. It currently includes 18 member states, such as Russia, Syria, Iran, and China.

