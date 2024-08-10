https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/venezuela-will-contribute-to-brics-with-its-largest-oil-reserves-in-world---deputy-un-envoy-1119702706.html
Venezuela Will Contribute to BRICS With Its Largest Oil Reserves in World - Deputy UN Envoy
Venezuela would make a great addition to the BRICS alliance because it possesses the largest oil reserves in the world, Venezuela's Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Joaquin Perez Ayestaran said in an interview.
Venezuela hopes the decision on its joining BRICS will be announced at the group's next summit in the Russian city of Kazan in October, Joaquin Perez Ayestaran said.The BRICS alliance is leading the new composition of the multipolar world and Venezuela wishes to contribute to it, Joaquin Perez Ayestaran added.Venezuela would like to implement a sanctions-free zone among allied members to ease the lives of citizens, Joaquin Perez Ayestaran said.The zone aims to allow doing business with one another without being restricted by the impact of sanctions and is being discussed among the Group of Friends on a political level but also separately more on the action-oriented side, he added.The Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter was established on July 6, 2021, in New York. It currently includes 18 member states, such as Russia, Syria, Iran, and China.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik), Lenka White - Venezuela would make a great addition to the BRICS alliance because it possesses the largest oil reserves in the world, Venezuela's Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Joaquin Perez Ayestaran said in an interview.
“We believe Venezuela will be a great addition to BRICS, we have the largest certified reserves of oil in the world that will also add to the basket of products that BRICS as a whole can offer,” Perez Ayestaran told Sputnik.
Venezuela hopes the decision on its joining BRICS will be announced at the group's next summit in the Russian city of Kazan in October, Joaquin Perez Ayestaran said.
“I would hope that in Kazan during the next summit, the decision can be officially announced in a positive manner. It will very much be a welcome development in Venezuela,” Perez Ayestaran said. “But if not, we are still there with our offer and our commitment to be an active player in this new world.”
The BRICS alliance is leading the new composition of the multipolar world and Venezuela wishes to contribute to it, Joaquin Perez Ayestaran added.
“BRICS
is at the forefront of this new multipolar world that has emerged and Venezuela wants to contribute to the consolidation of this new world,” Perez Ayestaran said.
Venezuela would like to implement a sanctions-free zone among allied members to ease the lives of citizens, Joaquin Perez Ayestaran said.
“We have this idea of having some sort of sanctions-free zone, which is more pragmatic, action-oriented beyond these courses at the UN but [aiming] to have a result on the day-to-day basis of our citizens,” Perez Ayestaran said.
The zone aims to allow doing business with one another without being restricted by the impact of sanctions and is being discussed among the Group of Friends on a political level but also separately more on the action-oriented side, he added.
The Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter was established on July 6, 2021, in New York. It currently includes 18 member states, such as Russia, Syria, Iran, and China.