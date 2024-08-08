https://sputnikglobe.com/20240808/brics-role-in-multipolar-world-to-top-eastern-economic-forums-agenda-1119677569.html
BRICS Role in Multipolar World to Top Eastern Economic Forum's Agenda
BRICS Role in Multipolar World to Top Eastern Economic Forum's Agenda
Sputnik International
The gathering is organized by the Roscongress Foundation, an endowment aimed at strengthening international business ties, promoting Russian culture and protecting the country’s national interests.
2024-08-08T08:35+0000
2024-08-08T08:35+0000
2024-08-08T08:35+0000
russia
vladivostok
eef
agenda
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
brics
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/08/1119677067_0:96:3301:1953_1920x0_80_0_0_de4a52fe5c10c63d1bbcd3afed5cbfe9.jpg
The Eastern Economic Forum 2024 (EEF) will take place in the city of Vladivostok on September 3-6 under the slogan: Far East 2030. Let’s join efforts and create opportunities.The EEF 2024’s business program will encompass seven main topics, titled "New contours of international cooperation", "Technologies of independence", “Financial system of values", “Far Eastern Russia", "People, education and patriotism", “Transport and logistics: new routes", and "Master plans: from architecture to economics."Participants will discuss global challenges facing Russia and the countries of the Asia-Pacific region. They will also focus on the role of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the BRICS group, in building a multipolar world, as well as cooperation in investment and climate change issues.BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/live-updates-russian-president-putin-attends-plenary-session-at-eastern-economic-forum-2023-1113298415.html
russia
vladivostok
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/08/1119677067_286:0:3017:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_36f5a68196c0705e34fca4fe8053d7f9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
the eastern economic forum 2024, business agenda of the eastern economic forum 2024, countries of the asia-pacific region, global changes, russia’s leadership in cooperation with its partners in the asia-pacific
the eastern economic forum 2024, business agenda of the eastern economic forum 2024, countries of the asia-pacific region, global changes, russia’s leadership in cooperation with its partners in the asia-pacific
BRICS Role in Multipolar World to Top Eastern Economic Forum's Agenda
The gathering, organized by the Roscongress Foundation, aims to strengthen international business ties, promote Russian culture, and protect the country’s national interests.
The Eastern Economic Forum 2024 (EEF) will take place in the city of Vladivostok on September 3-6 under the slogan: Far East 2030. Let’s join efforts and create opportunities.
The EEF 2024’s business program will encompass seven main topics, titled "New contours of international cooperation", "Technologies of independence", “Financial system of values", “Far Eastern Russia", "People, education and patriotism", “Transport and logistics: new routes", and "Master plans: from architecture to economics."
12 September 2023, 06:08 GMT
Participants will discuss global challenges facing Russia and the countries of the Asia-Pacific region. They will also focus on the role of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the BRICS group
, in building a multipolar world, as well as cooperation in investment and climate change issues.
The hope is that the EEF "will help outline new vectors of development in the context of global changes and create mechanisms to ensure Russia’s leadership in cooperation with its partners in the Asia-Pacific," Anton Kobyakov, advisor to the Russian president and executive secretary of the EEF organizing committee, stressed.
BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.