BRICS Role in Multipolar World to Top Eastern Economic Forum's Agenda

The gathering is organized by the Roscongress Foundation, an endowment aimed at strengthening international business ties, promoting Russian culture and protecting the country’s national interests.

The Eastern Economic Forum 2024 (EEF) will take place in the city of Vladivostok on September 3-6 under the slogan: Far East 2030. Let’s join efforts and create opportunities.The EEF 2024’s business program will encompass seven main topics, titled "New contours of international cooperation", "Technologies of independence", “Financial system of values", “Far Eastern Russia", "People, education and patriotism", “Transport and logistics: new routes", and "Master plans: from architecture to economics."Participants will discuss global challenges facing Russia and the countries of the Asia-Pacific region. They will also focus on the role of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the BRICS group, in building a multipolar world, as well as cooperation in investment and climate change issues.BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

