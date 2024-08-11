https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/brazil-resumed-import-of-russian-wheat-in-july-after-5-month-break-1119717643.html
Brazil Resumed Import of Russian Wheat in July After 5-Month Break
Brazil resumed purchasing Russian-produced wheat in June after a five-month break, Sputnik's estimates, based on the data from the Brazilian customs office, showed.
In December 2023, Brazil suspended regular procurement of Russian wheat. In June, the country imported 187,200 tonnes of Russian wheat worth $41.3 million, meanwhile, in July, the Brazilian imports grew by 29%, amounting to 241,000 tonnes of wheat worth $56.2 million. In annual terms, the Brazilian relevant supply level increased by approximately 40%. Overall, Brazil imported 646,000 tonnes of wheat from abroad in July, while since January the import has increased by 60% to 4 million tonnes. In July, an analysis of the International Grains Council's data conducted by Sputnik showed that Russia exported a record 55.3 million tonnes of wheat in the 2023-2024 agricultural season that accounts for 26.1% of global wheat exports.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazil resumed purchasing Russian-produced wheat in June after a five-month break, Sputnik’s estimates, based on the data from the Brazilian customs office, showed.
In December 2023, Brazil suspended regular procurement of Russian wheat.
In June, the country imported 187,200 tonnes of Russian wheat worth $41.3 million, meanwhile, in July, the Brazilian imports grew by 29%, amounting to 241,000 tonnes of wheat worth $56.2 million.
In annual terms, the Brazilian relevant supply level increased by approximately 40%.
Overall, Brazil imported 646,000 tonnes of wheat from abroad in July, while since January the import has increased by 60% to 4 million tonnes.
In July, an analysis of the International Grains Council's data conducted by Sputnik showed that Russia exported a record 55.3 million tonnes of wheat in the 2023-2024 agricultural season
that accounts for 26.1% of global wheat exports.