Russia Plans Significant Grain Exports, Targets 53 Million Tons of Wheat
Russia is set to export up to 70 million tons of grain, including around 53 million tons of wheat, in the current agricultural season from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, Vice-Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev announced at the All-Russian Grain Forum.
"In this season, we plan to deliver up to 70 million tons of grain to global markets, of which approximately 53 million tons will be wheat," Patrushev said.Patrushev had previously mentioned these export goals during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in February.Authorities are maintaining their export forecast despite challenging weather conditions in Russia and late frosts in early May.Patrushev emphasized that Russia has established itself as a reliable export partner and is not only maintaining but increasing its exports.The Vice-PM also stressed that the authorities prioritize domestic market needs. Despite difficult conditions, the Russian grain harvest forecast this year remains unchanged.In the 2022-2023 agricultural year, grain exports totaled 60 million tons, with wheat accounting for around 47 million tons. Previously, the Ministry of Agriculture had estimated exports at 65 million tons for the 2023-2024 season.The grain harvest is forecast at 132 million tons, a figure the Minister of Agriculture, Oksana Lut, confirmed in late May, stating there are no plans to revise that estimate.
